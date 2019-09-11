The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) have had their say on the Swiss-based Libra associations project.
On a general document about stablecoins they seem to mention the project a few times but also said they have seen a steady increase in stablecoin applications.
The main takeaway in regards to Libra is outlined in this quote below:
Under the FMIA, all additional services that increase the risks of a payment system must be subject to corresponding additional requirements. This means that all the potential risks of a Swiss payment system, including bank-like risks, can be addressed by imposing appropriate requirements in line with the maxim ‘same risks, same rules’. Due to the issuance of Libra payment tokens, the services planned by the Libra project would clearly go beyond those of a pure payment system and therefore be subject to such additional requirements.
These additional requirements would relate in particular to capital allocation (for credit, market and operational risks), risk concentration and liquidity as well as the management of the Libra reserve.
So this means it is not just a payment licence that Libra needs. They will need a full regulatory framework as the coin will be backed by collateral including debt and assets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD take pains to stay above $10,000 - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTC) has been hovering around $10,000 handle on Wednesday. Several attempts to take the price lower failed as buyers popped in each time the price touched the area below the critical support. BT/USD stays unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins succumb to bearish sentiments
The global cryptocurrency market resumed the decline on Wednesday as failure to settle above critical technical levels discouraged short-term bulls and triggered some profit-taking.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD settles below $180.00 amid growing bearish sentiments
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $19.3 billion has broken below $180.00 to trade at $178.70 at the time of writing. ETH/USD has lost 1.2% on a day-on-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD returns above $71.00 after a short-lived dip below $70.0
Litecoin is range-bound with a bearish bias on Wednesday. The fifth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.5 has stayed unchanged both in recent 24 hours and since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.