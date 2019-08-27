Swiss market regulator, FINMA has approved banking licenses for blockchain based companies

Sygnum AG registered in Zurich and SEBA Crypto AG registered in Zug and will provide services to professional and institutional players.

FINMA granted the banking licenses to the companies, which can see the offering of crypto custodial services eventually introduced.

Swiss market regulator, FINMA, Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) has approved the two banking licenses for companies within the blockchain space. Sygnum AG registered in Zurich and SEBA Crypto AG registered in Zug and will provide services to professional and institutional players.

Sygnum AG are going to be providing customers with; wealth management and traditional banking services using DLT and blockchain. The services to be offered include credit, brokerage, asset management, and tokenization.

Similarly, SEBA Crypto AG will be focusing on asset management with plans of offering crypto custodial services as well as transaction banking.