Valour, a Swiss digital asset investment firm, is launching exchanged-traded products (ETPs) offering exposure to cryptocurrencies from Cardano and Polkadot.
-
The Valour Cardano SEK ETP launched on the Nordic Growth Market Tuesday under the code CH111478796.
-
The Valour Polkadot SEK (CH1114178770) is to follow later this month, according to an announcement Tuesday.
-
The products are fully backed by ADA (-4.63%) and DOT (+1.38%) purchased by Valour, a Zug-based subsidiary of Canadian decentralized finance (DeFi) asset manager DeFi Technologies.
-
The launches follow similar products by fellow Swiss digital asset manager 21Shares, which launched its DOT product in February and ADA equivalent in April, both on the Swiss SIX exchange.
-
ADA and DOT have both enjoyed huge increases in price in 2021, surging by over 1,000% and 400% respectively.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
