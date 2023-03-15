The shockwaves caused by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) were felt by countless businesses, including a bank from India with no connection to the California-based banking institution.
Soon after reports of SVB’s imminent shutdown surfaced on March 10, panic spread across the globe as investments tied to one the biggest banks in the United States depicted an uncertain future. However, a Mumbai-based 116-year-old cooperative bank — Shamrao Vithal Co-operative Bank (SVC Bank) — got caught in the line of fire.
The similarity in the short forms of the two banks — SVB and SVC Bank — caused a mixup among a few Indian citizens as they took up the concern with the Indian bank.
Clarifying all doubts, SVC Bank issued an announcement distancing itself from the failed American bank now managed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The statement read:
SVC Bank is completely unrelated to Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) that was based in California. SVC Bank reserves the right to take due legal action on rumor mongers for tarnishing its brand image.
Furthermore, the Indian bank advised its members, customers and stakeholders to avoid the ongoing rumors of its shutdown. The announcement also disclosed the bank’s profitability in the last year.
On March 13, U.S. President Joe Biden announced his plan to help the fallen traditional banks, SVB and Signature Bank, “at no cost to the taxpayer.”
On the other hand, Biden’s followers on Twitter highlighted that “everything you do or touch costs the taxpayer!”
