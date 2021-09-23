The developer behind popular decentralized exchange SushiSwap has rejected a purported vulnerability reported by a white-hat hacker snooping through their smart contracts.

According to media reports, the hacker claimed to have identified a vulnerability that could place more than $1 billion worth of user funds under threats, stating they went public with the information after attempts to reach out to SushiSwap’s developers resulted in inaction.

The hacker claims to have identified a “vulnerability within the emergencyWithdraw function in two of SushiSwap’s contracts, MasterChefV2 and MiniChefV2” — contracts that govern the exchange’s 2x reward farms and the pools on SushiSwap’s non-Ethereum deployments such as Polygon, Binance Smart Chain and Avalanche.

While the emergencyWithdraw function allows liquidity providers to immediately claim their LP tokens while forfeiting rewards in the event of an emergency, the hacker claims the feature will fail if no rewards are held within the SushiSwap pool — forcing liquidity providers to wait for the pool to be manually refilled over a roughly 10-hour process before they can withdraw their tokens.

“It can take approximately 10 hours for all signature holders to consent to refilling the rewards account, and some reward pools are empty multiple times a month,” the hacker claimed, adding:

“SushiSwap’s non-Ethereum deployments and 2x rewards (all using the vulnerable MiniChefV2 and MasterChefV2 contracts) hold over $1 billion in total value. This means that this value is essentially untouchable for 10-hours several times a month.”

However, SushiSwap’s pseudonymous developer has taken to Twitter to reject the claims, with the platform's "Shadowy Super Coder Mudit Gupta stressing that the threat described “is not a vulnerability” and that “no funds are at risk.”

Gupta clarified that “anyone” can top up the pool’s rewarder in the event of an emergency, bypassing much of the 10-hour multi-sig process the hacker claimed is needed to replenish the rewards pool. They added:

“The hacker's claim that someone can put in a lot of lp to drain the rewarder faster is incorrect. Reward per LP goes down if you add more LP.”

The hacker said they had bee instructed to report the vulnerability on bug bounty platform Immunefi — where SushiSwap is offering to pay rewards of up to $40,000 to users that report risky vulnerabilities in their code — after they first reached out to the exchange.

They noted that the issue was closed on Immunefi without compensation, with SushiSwap stating they were aware of the matter described.