El Salvador's Bitcoin adoption agenda continues apace, this time extending to a local airline.
As a result of El Salvador’s mainstream Bitcoin (BTC) adoption, Volaris El Salvador, a local subsidiary of budget Mexican airline Volaris, will accept Bitcoin as payment.
The Bitcoin move comes a month after Salvadoran aviation authorities gave Volaris's local subsidiary permission to operate in the country.
Salvadoran President Niyab Bukele took to Twitter to announce that the airline would accept Bitcoin.
In a recent Volaris event hosted on Twitter, President Bukele highlighted that the ability to pay with Bitcoin and the state-run Chivo wallet “allows us to increase the offering of flights for Salvadorans.”
Bukele’s government continues to incentivize citizens to use Bitcoin for payments and has even offered fuel subsidies. The country had previously reinvested $4 million worth of unrealized Bitcoin gains to fund infrastructure development projects such as a veterinary hospital.
Following in El Salvador’s footsteps, authorities from a Venezuelan airport plan to start accepting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment for tickets and other services.
As Cointelegraph reported, Simón Bolívar International Airport, in association with the National Superintendence of Crypto Assets and Related Activities, wants to enable crypto payments as a means to comply with local industry standards.
According to the airport director Freddy Borges, the airport will accept payment in Bitcoin, Dash (DASH) and the Petro, a government-issued oil-backed token. Signaling a commitment to drive cryptocurrency adoption, Borges said “we must advance in these new economic and technological systems to be accessible.”
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price stares at 15% breakout as SHIB loses directional bias
Shiba Inu price is stuck in a range since it set up the October 7 swing high. As SHIB currently sits on the mid-point of this range, it shows no directionality whatsoever. Therefore, a breakdown of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level could lead to a drop or an upswing if the buyers decide to make a comeback.
Ethereum price must crack this key level before exploding toward $6,400
Ethereum price has presented a massive bullish target on the daily chart, suggesting that ETH is preparing for a rally toward $6,400. However, there is one key resistance level to slice through before the token is propelled higher into price discovery territory.
Cardano's Charles Hoskinson says US wants to kill crypto as ADA price teeters on a 20% drop
Cardano price is currently facing a challenging situation where a breakdown of a crucial support floor could lead to a steep correction. Therefore, investors need to keep an eye out for ADA, which is close to triggering this descent.
Institutions pour $3.6M into Polkadot ahead of parachain auctions, pushing DOT to breakout
Digital asset managers have reported a rise in the institutional capital inflow in Polkadot as the overall cryptocurrency market capitalization climbs higher. A Polkadot founder announced $774 million dedicated for developing DeFi projects.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.