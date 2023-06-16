After recently suffering a recent exploit on its platform, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Sturdy Finance has reopened its stablecoin market.
On June 16, the lending platform announced that it had unpaused the stablecoin market, allowing users to access their funds. The DeFi protocol told its users that no funds were at risk and the decision to pause the market was simply done out of “an abundance of caution.”
On June 12, the platform paused all markets in response to an attack that led to the loss of 442 Ether (ETH $1,669), worth around $800,000 at the time. The exploit took advantage of a faulty price oracle and used it to drain funds from the platform.
In a community update, Sturdy Finance noted that its team is collaborating with security experts specializing in on-chain analysis to retrieve the funds. The team also highlighted that it is working with global law enforcement to gather information.
The DeFi protocol also offered a $100,000 bounty to the hacker who performed the exploit. According to the team, it will let the matter go if the attacker returns the rest of the funds to its crypto wallet. However, the team also mentioned in the community update that if the funds are not returned, it is offering the money to anyone who can help bring an arrest or recover the funds.
In other news, hackers are developing more ingenious ways to hide their stolen funds. On June 15, blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis published a report detailing how hackers use mining pools to conceal their ill-gotten gains. Hackers use this method to disguise their funds as earnings from mining activities, not ransomware attacks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
