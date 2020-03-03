Yesterday, the whole crypto sector had a strong advance after seven days of descents. Bitcoin(+1.85%) moved from close to $8,500 to $8990. Similar moves were experienced by Ethereum(+2.89%), Ripple (+1-29%), Litecoin(+3.05%), and other altcoins. The most bullish were BitcoinSV(+5.47%), XEM(+7.05%), HBAR(+9.48%) and Algorant(+10%).

The same bullishness was seen on Ethereum-based tokens such as Link (+4.08%), ZB(+5.1%), SNX(+9.7%), and SXP(+16.6%).

Yesterday's bounce has been faded sharply in the last seven hours; thus, the odds of this bounce being the start of a new leg up or bear trap depends on today's price action.

The Market Capitalization is currently $251,118 billion (+3.36%). The last 24H traded volume was near $159.122 billion, as stated by several sources, 294 percent higher than on the previous 24-hour cycle. The dominance of Bitcoin descended slightly to 63.88 percent.

According to a news piece by Cryptoglobe.com, only two percent of the BTC mining machines find a block during its life cycle. This fact was revealed by Alex de Vries, a blockchain specialist at PwC. Shockingly, he also told that, based on this low percent of productivity, one BTC transaction uses the amount of energy equivalent to nearly two months of a British household, and the same carbon footprint than 780,650 Visa transactions.

ThreatFabric, a cybersecurity company based in Amsterdam specialized in threats to the financial sector, has warned that "Cerberus," a new trojan virus that steals 2-factor authentication codes delivered by Google Authenticator app is targeting Binance, Coinbase, and other exchanges. ThreatFabric reported that "Cerberus" was first detected at the end of June 2019. It also says that this RAT trojan was upgraded in mid-Jan, 2020, the new version offering the option to steak 2-factor tokens from Google Authenticator. (Source: winkreport.com)

Technical Analysis - Bitcoin

Bitcoin has broken the triangular pattern to the upside, with good volume, and also broke the $8,800 resistance level to continue moving to $8,990, which acted as resistance in conjunction with its 50-period SMA. Now, the price has retraced in a two bearish candle, with increasing bearishness, possibly produced by the technical double top made with this price-action. We have to follow the $8,800 level, as a continuation below it in the next candle would deny the advances reached yesterday. The current price position is near the +1SD Bollinger line, so the outlook is still slightly bullish, but looking at how the whole sector is retracing, yesterday might be a one-day bounce.

Support Pivot Point Resistance 8,640 8,800 8,900 8,525 9,150 8,300 9,280

Ethereum

After yesterday's strong movement, Ethereum's price was rejected near the confluence of the 50- and 200-period SMA (about $235). After a couple of hanging-man figures, the price made a bearish candle that moved ETH below $230, although still in the upper channel of the Bollinger bands. Its MACD is still bullish, also. We need to watch the $226 level, as is a Pivot point. If it fails, the upward move gets nullified, and the action is back to bear, creating a sideways channel between $235 and $216.

Support Pivot Point Resistance 216.00 226.00 235.00 208.00 248.00 202.00 260.00

Ripple

Ripple mimicked the action made by the crypto market and raised near the top of a potential sideways channel. Then, the price backed off to $0.236, a level that currently is holding. If the current candlestick ends as a bullish candle, the upward leg may not be over. If that is not the case, and the 0.236 level does not hold, it will end the buyers' expectations. The level which could confirm a continuation of the bullish scenario is $0.244.

Support Pivot Point Resistance 0.2290 0.2360 0.2440 0.2170 0.2570 0.2080 0.2680

Chainlink

Chainlink continues moving more strongly than the overall crypto market. Link made a 9 percent strong upward move yesterday, and now it is creating a consolidation figure near the $4.4 mark. This one will be the next target to break to continue up and challenge its all-time high made on February 19.

Support Pivot Point Resistance 3.85 4.15 4.40 3.60 4.69 3.37 5.00

