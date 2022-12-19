Short sellers were relentless on storage protocols Filecoin (FIL) and Storj (STORJ) over the weekend, with record shorts being placed on FIL.
FIL is down 28% over the past five days, with STORJ down 20%. Both have underperformed ether (ETH), which is down roughly 10% during the same time period.
FIL and STORJ chart. (TradingView)
Data from CoinGlass points to record liquidations on long positions for FIL and STORJ as last week came to a close.
FIL Liquidations (CoinGlass)
StorJ Liquidations (CoinGlass)
Nearly $5.7 million long FIL positions were liquidated on December 16, according to CoinGlass, while $365,000 in STORJ long positions were also liquidated. Internet Computer (ICP), a similar protocol, also had $500,000 in long positions liquidated.
Open Interest data from CoinAlyze suggests the worst is yet to come, with an 11% jump in open interest during the last 24 hours to about $52 million. Continued negative funding rates indicate that this money is coming in to short.
Traders might be questioning the utility of storage protocols, which have a massive — and growing — storage capacity but no obvious use case to utilize it.
Filecoin says it has a capacity of 15.34 Exbibytes, or 17.6 million Terabytes, but lists storage of OpenSea NFTs as one of its primary clients, raising questions about how much of its storage network is truly utilized.
On OpenSea, monthly volume dropped to $159 million from around $4.8 billion at the start of the year, a decline of about 97% and nearly reflective of Filecoin’s decline from $236, when it listed on April 1, to $3 today.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu team begins special countdown, is Shibarium ready for launch?
Shiba Inu, the second-largest meme coin by market capitalization, has teased followers with a mystery countdown on its Twitter handle. The team posted a link to a website that shows a countdown timer against a Shiba Inu-themed backdrop.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Is this the bull trap that will bring BTC below $14,000?
Bitcoin (BTC) price results from a very violent week regarding economic data and central bank speakers. Even without those elements, BTC has no reason to rally substantially higher as the global market situation on its own is deteriorating quite rapidly.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE gets a harsh lesson on ‘No means No!’
Dogecoin (DOGE) price receives yet again a firm rejection, this time from a technical moving average. The rejection and fade to the downside is almost a play and repeat from last week when a similar event occurred.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA hopes for a White Christmas trashed by the Fed and ECB
From a purely technical point of view, Cardano (ADA) price action is set to end the last two trading weeks of 2022 with massive losses. The several catalysts lined up this past week have not been attributing as expected.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.