Stellar Lumens tries to break a 5-month downtrend streak.

0.0782 is the level that could restore market confidence in STR.

Some insiders predict a purification of the Altcoins in the medium term.

Stellar Lumens struggles with the 0.062 price level in an attempt to break the downward spiral that has dogged it since May 15.

Despite mid-September’s bullish squeeze, the value has deflated again and now needs to exceed 0.0782 to regain market confidence. This price is no coincidence, as it coincides with the 23.6% level of the Fibonacci retracement system since last May's highs.

The next medium-term target level for the XLM/USD price is at 0.094, coinciding with the 38.2% level of the Fibonacci retracement system.





