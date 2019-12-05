Start up in South Korea brings a solution to speed up transactions on blockchain

- Bloom Technology, South Korean firm has tested a solution to speed up blockchain transactions.
- A single blockchain transaction can now happen in less than 23 seconds, as per their tests.
Bloom Technology, South Korean-based firm has announced that they have created a new technology that is able to speed up transactions on the blockchain.
It was reported that the CEO of Bloom Technology, Lee Sang-yoon, said that the company’s Lotus Chain technology has been able to reduce blockchain transaction processing times to fractions of a second.
He detailed that one single blockchain transaction takes just less than 0.23 seconds. The company were said to have conducted a public test with 635 participating nodes to reveal the transaction speed of the Lotus Chain technology.
Korea Blockchain Association Vice-Chairman Moon Young-bae commented on the tests: “Locus Chain is still under development to become a complete version. But I believe that technology is already commercially viable. I think it is a real deal.
He added commenting on current timings:
more than 10 minutes for cryptocurrencies and even longer than an hour for Bitcoin.
