I’ve been to several cryptocurrency/blockchain conferences in the past year. But I have a feeling the recent BlockShow 2019 conference in Singapore might turn out to be the most useful, educational and profitable of all of them.

Here’s why:

Sold Out! First of all, the show was completely sold out. In fact, it sold out months ahead of time. That hasn’t always been the case with conferences like this. Particularly since cryptocurrency prices started falling in early 2018.

Bitcoin peaked at almost $20,000 in December 2017 but dropped all the way down to $3,500 by November 2018. Let me tell you, conference attendance plunged with it.

I distinctly remembering one conference where the exhibitors and speakers outnumbered the attendees. Also conspicuously missing were the Ferraris, gold-encrusted tennis shoes and supermodel arm candy.

Boy, how times have changed!

The exhibit hall was as packed as a Tokyo subway car during rush hour. I had to stand for most of the presentations because there wasn’t a seat to be found. And the nonstop buzz of enthusiastic conversation that made it hard to hear the person next to you.

Stable Coins, Not Bitcoin: This is important, so please listen …

The buzz wasn’t about Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Cardano (ADA) or any other up-and-coming cryptocurrency.

This hardcore crypto crowd was buzzing about a new breed of cryptocurrency called “stablecoins.”

A stablecoin is exactly what its name indicates. These are designed to maintain a stable market price with no significant price changes.

Most stablecoins have their values pegged to the price of something else, like the U.S. dollar or gold. By being pegged to real-world assets, stablecoins avoid the wild price swings common in cryptocurrency markets.

Stablecoins are the KEY to unlocking the power of blockchain technology and creating a new decentralized (no government) global currency.

In short, there are two types of cryptocurrencies:

1) Storehouses of value, like Bitcoin and altcoins (i.e., cryptos that are not Bitcoin), and ...

2) Digital currency.

Payment Applications: This is the part that could make you millions. Stablecoins will usher in a new, revolutionary era of a digital currencies, where you will pay for everything from meals to mortgage payments, theater tickets to taxes and cell phones to cars. Instead of dollars or euros or yen, you will pay for things with stablecoins.

You’re not going to get rich by investing in stablecoins. After all, they shouldn’t change much in value, if at all. Instead, the real opportunity are the payment processing applications that use stablecoins to settle transactions, payments and lending.

What investors should be looking for now is the next crypto-based payment processor …

The next Mastercard (MA), Visa (V), Western Union (WU), PayPal (PYPL), JPMorgan (JPM) or Bank of America (BAC).

Hundreds of companies are working day and night to create the means of processing payments using stablecoins. The ultimate winner could become the most valuable company on the entire planet.

I’m not talking about doubling your money or even increasing it by a factor of 10. I’m talking about turning a few thousand dollars into tens of millions of dollars.

It is THAT big.