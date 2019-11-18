The US Federal Reserve has released its latest financial stability report.
In the report, the constant mention of stablecoins proves that they are taking the concept seriously.
They kick off the comments by saying:
the possibility for a stablecoin payment network to quickly achieve global scale introduces important challenges and risks related to financial stability, monetary policy, safeguards against money laundering and terrorist financing, and consumer and investor protection.
But then there is a change in the tone:
Stablecoins attempt to address this volatility by seeking to tie their value to an asset (for example, domestic currency) or a basket of assets (for example, a portfolio of sovereign currencies). Stablecoin initiatives that are built on existing large and cross-border customer networks, such as Facebook’s Libra, have the potential to rapidly achieve widespread adoption. These initiatives are referred to as “global stablecoins"
The Fed then go on the address familiar concerns with terrorist financing and anti-money laundering. When they go on to say "The Federal Reserve is closely monitoring the risks of stablecoins"
All of this comes after Fed's Mester said that the Federal Reserve may be looking into a digital dollar. It seems that a central bank coin from the US could be on the way.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The hunt for a bottom continues as Bitcoin grinds to $8,000
The digital asset market has been largely in shambles in the last 24 hours. There is a need for a reversal ahead of the holiday season. However, the downward pressure is so great that recovery is hampered and paths of least resistance remain to the downside.
Stellar tokens worth of $3.6 million transferred to Kraken. XLM drops below DMA50
About 50 million Stellar coins were transferred to the US-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken. This movement might have triggered the price collapse.
Neo price analysis: NEO/USD sandwiched between SMA 20 and SMA 200 curves
NEO/USD is about to chart its third straight bearish day. Over this period, NEO/USD fell from $12.40 to $11.24. The latest session is sandwiched between the 20-day SMA 20 on the upside and the SMA 200 on the downside.
Major trendline support shuttered, TRX/USD risks plunging to $0.0120
The freshly renewed bearish wave on Monday was a blow to the much-anticipated bull rally ahead of the holiday season. Tron (TRX) was among the worst-hit coins by the acute selling pressure. The digital asset extended the bearish leg below the 50 SMA ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere
Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.