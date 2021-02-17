Just as the appearance of Cryptocurrencies began to hold in the markets, a new phenomenon was slowly brewing. Cryptocurrencies brought a whole new playing field for markets and nobody really thought it would explode to the levels we ‘re seeing today. However, Cryptocurrencies were highly unpredictable and that meant huge volatility was ever present, that’s where stablecoins came into the picture.

What are Stablecoins?

Stablecoins are a type of Cryptocurrencies that aim to provide more stability to their owner. In other words, they’re an alternative to traditional cryptos such as Bitcoin that has price volatility. In the same way, stablecoins are pegged on fiat currencies such as the USD, or gold (there’s another type of stablecoins, called decentralized, that are pegged on other Cryptocurrencies).

What’s the Purpose of Stablecoins?

Money, be it paper notes one can hold in their hand or coins stocked in a digital wallet, has a purpose: either to pay for things and services or to make more money through investment. If a currency is so volatile that paying a pizza goes from 8 units to 8 million units within 24 hours, the currency holder cannot trust the value of their funds, and thus, it becomes useless.

Even for speculators, the extreme volatility of a currency creates risk and needs diligence in their currency portfolio management and strategy — if there’s any strategy left with an asset that changes drastically the value within a span of hours!

Stability is one of the main hurdles to higher adoption of Cryptocurrency, leaving risk averse investors at the doorstep. Stablecoins offer the best of both worlds: the benefits of the blockchain (transparency, decentralization, trust) and the stability that comes with fiat currency. Therefore, stablecoins help widespread the use of cryptocurrency.

Stablecoin Lending

In the mid 2000s, a new alternative emerged: peer-to-peer lending. Peer-to-peer lending platforms match lenders directly to borrowers, charging a loan origination fee from borrowers and a service fee to investors. After a decade, the peer-to-peer lending industry grew to be $231 billion in 2017, and popular peer-to-peer lending platform LendingClub has amassed over $47 billion in total loan issuance since its inception in 2007.

More recently, cryptocurrency lending has expanded on the peer-to-peer lending model, allowing for greater borrower transparency. Because transactions on the blockchain are publicly auditable, borrowers’ full transaction history could, in theory, be assessed to provide a more accurate credit rating than peer-to-peer fiat platforms, many of which mitigate default rates by specifically targeting prime consumer borrowers.

Crypto lending also offers superior rates for users. However, due to the volatility of Cryptocurrencies, borrowers using crypto lending platforms must collateralize large amounts of crypto, making borrowing inaccessible to the average person.

Stablecoins solve the overcollateralization problem because they have a stable price, so there’s a negligible risk of the stablecoin collateral dropping below the value of the loan. By utilizing stablecoins in crypto lending, lenders enjoy the high returns associated with the low operational cost of smart contracts, and borrowers can post a reasonable stablecoin collateral to get a loan with low interest rates.

High Returns on Stablecoin Lending

The idea of supply and demand in a peer-to-peer loan market helps explain why stablecoin lending can provide double-digit annual returns.

Stablecoins have a relatively low supply from lenders. Stablecoins are still considered to be an infant industry within the greater Cryptocurrency landscape and comprise only about 2 to 3% of the total market capitalization of Cryptocurrencies. A disproportionately high amount of the lending supply comes from stablecoins, likely because people buy stablecoins just to lend them on crypto lending platforms, but stablecoins still make up far less of the supply than the top Cryptocurrencies.

Secondly, there is a massive demand for stablecoin loans. This demand is largely driven by large institutional traders and Cryptocurrency payment processors. Institutional traders such as hedge funds and market makers use crypto loans for speculation, using the capital to increase their leverage on certain Cryptocurrencies or to arbitrage trade between different exchanges. And for crypto payment processors that take in large amounts of Cryptocurrencies from businesses using their processor, crypto loans are necessary for them to reimburse businesses within a short timeframe.

The question of whether stablecoin lending interest rates will stay as high as they are today or even increase is dependent on the lending supply and loan demand, with many factors having the potential to influence them. The biggest factor in determining whether the crypto lending supply will grow, lowering lending interest rates, is an increase in awareness about crypto lending. With stablecoin interest rates being over five times greater than that of high-yield savings accounts, it is only a matter of time before people start investing on crypto lending platforms.