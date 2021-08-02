Cash App's bitcoin gross profit rose to $55 million, Square said in its Q2 letter to shareholders.
Jack Dorsey’s Square said its Cash App service’s bitcoin (BTC, -4.74%) yearly revenue rose 200% to $2.72 billion from $875 million while bitcoin gross profit jumped to $55 million from $17 million.
- Bitcoin revenue and gross profit benefitted from YoY increases the price of bitcoin and bitcoin activities, and growth in customer demand, Square said in its Q2 financial letter to shareholders, which was released Sunday evening.
- Bitcoin revenue and gross profit declined from Q1, mainly due to relative price stability, which affected trading activity compared with prior quarters.
- Future quarters may see fluctuation in bitcoin revenue and gross profit as a result of changes in customer demand or market price, the letter says.
- During Q2 Square recognized an impairment loss of $45 million on the in bitcoin the company holds. Because bitcoin is accounted for as an indefinite-lived intangible asset, if the value of bitcoin falls below the carrying value, an impairment is required.
- As of June 30, the fair value of the company's bitcoin investment was $281 million, $127 million greater than the carrying value. The company purchased its bitcoin for $50 million in Q4, and $170 million in Q1.
- Overall, the company posted Q2 adjusted EPS of 66c, adjusted EBITDA of $360 million and total revenue of $4.68 billion.
- Separately, Square announced on Sunday that it agreed to buy Australian installment payment company Afterpay in an all-stock deal worth $29 billion based on Square's closing price on Friday.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin bulls ignore China warning amid a potential rally to $45,000
Bitcoin has kicked off the August month on the right footing, looking to extend the previous week’s 15% gains amid favorable fundamental and technical catalysts. Looking at the daily chart, the BTC price is gathering pace to initiate a fresh upswing towards the horizontal 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $44,750.
Dogecoin price preps up for a rally towards $0.30
Dogecoin price is jumping this Sunday, displaying a solid start to August, as a fresh buying wave grips the crypto market. DOGE price confirms a triangle breakout on the 4H chart. The bulls target $0.30 amid the renewed upside momentum.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Tide turning in favor of SHIB bulls, as $0.00000750 beckons
Amid an upbeat momentum seen across the crypto board, Shiba Inu is looking to extend Saturday’s upswing from near the $0.00000590 support area. The focus remains on Sunday’s close to confirming a falling wedge breakout on the 1D chart.
XRP price eyes a sustained break above 200-DMA to recapture $1.00
XRP price pauses its recent uptrend, consolidating in a familiar range for the fourth day in a row, as the digital asset bides time to resume the next leg higher. Only a daily closing above the 200-DMA could open gates for a rally towards $1.00.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.