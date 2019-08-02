- Bitcoin sales take up half of Squares' total revenue in Q2 of 2019.
- Square posts a $7 million loss in Q2 up from $38 million in the Q1.
In the recent financial report, Square a mobile payment platform posted $125 million in revenue for the concluded second quarter of 2019 in its Bitcoin sales. The firm reported that its revenue doubled from the figure of $65.5 million in Q1 2019. Moreover, the $125 million in Bitcoin sales was a record high for the company.
Square links the rally from April as the driving force behind the formidable revenue growth. In addition to that, the firm achieved a $2 million gross profit in terms of volume.
“Our Cash App ecosystem has reached significant scale, generating $260 million in total net revenue in the second quarter of 2019. Excluding Bitcoin, Cash App revenue was $135 million, the report details.
This shows that Bitcoin brought it half of Square’s revenue. According to unaudited figures, the company spent $122.9 million to buy Bitcoin. However, in terms of total revenue and profit margins, Square posted a $7 million loss in Q2. This is a great improvement from the $38 million loss posted in Q1 of 2019.
