Square Crypto also wants the current generation of Bitcoin developers supported.

Square is a peer-to-peer platform that supports electronic cash payments. In other words, it is a version of electronic cash that ensures that individuals send funds without having to visit a financial institution. At the moment Square Crypto specializes in Bitcoin payments by eliminating the need to having a trusted third party.

In their latest tweet, the team behind the development of the electronic cash systems emphasized that they are focusing on Bitcoin as a product.

“The product we're focusing on is Bitcoin. It has been up and running for over 10 years… but there’s still a lot that needs to be done before we reach mass adoption.”

In addition to developing Bitcoin as a product Square, Crypto also wants the current generation of Bitcoin developers supported. In fact, the team says that it will make public its playbook to ensure that barriers are removed for those who want to enter the industry. The support will also “inspire future developers to improve the ecosystem.”