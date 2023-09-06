Market picture
Crypto is out of volatility mode, moving in a narrow range of around $1.04 trillion over the last 24 hours, with little change in the total cap. This could be another pause before a new step down the ladder, as we have seen since July, or a preparation for further growth. We are now leaning towards the first option.
Bitcoin has stabilised around $25.7K, lower than it was at the end of last week. This dip looks like speculators trying to find demand to push the price higher. However, we believe that buyers will remain on the sidelines until the $25K level is reached.
This has been the critical level for the last 14 months, and we do not expect a real bull-bear battle until this level is reached.
On the monthly timeframe, Bitcoin confirmed an overbought stochastic exit in August, which could be a sign of disappointment for the bulls, notes Fairlead Strategies. The signal generated often indicates the passing of a local top, as happened in late 2017 and early 2021.
News background
According to CoinShares, investment in crypto funds fell by $11 million last week; outflows have been down for 6 of the previous seven weeks. At the same time, trading volumes were 90% above average since the beginning of the year.
According to IntoTheBlock, crypto whales have invested more than $1.5bn in Bitcoin in the past two weeks, with purchases following BTC's sharp drop in mid-August.
After the court ruling in the Grayscale case, the SEC has no choice but to approve applications to launch spot bitcoin-ETFs, JP Morgan believes. At the same time, the regulator may approve several applications at once. But that takes time to prepare, so the SEC postponed its decision until October.
The activity of a wallet linked to the bankrupt FTX exchange has raised fears of a potential cryptocurrency sell-off in the making. On 24 August, FTX announced plans to "sell, stack and hedge" $3 billion worth of its cryptocurrencies.
