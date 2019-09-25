Tomorrow, cryptocurrency exchange Upbit Indonesia will list Klay, the cryptocurrency of South Korean instant messaging giant Kakao.
South Korean news outlet The Korea Times reported the news on Sept. 25 noting that also UpBit Singapore is also expected to list Klay at a later date. A Kakao official pointed out:
“We decided to list Klay on cryptocurrency exchanges in the respective countries, as we aim for Klaytn to become an Asia-based platform.”
South Korean messaging giant’s own virtual currency
Kakao is South Korea’s largest internet conglomerate, the firm manages mobile applications and has nearly 90 percent dominance in its mobile instant messager. The company’s plans to raise $300 million through Ground X to develop Klay have been first announced in late 2018.
In August, Kakao has launched a teaser page for its forthcoming cryptocurrency wallet, Klip. The teaser page has been made available in its Kakao Talk messenger app under the “more” tab.
Adopted from the start
The mainnet of the blockchain behind the Klay cryptocurrency, Klaytn, has been launched in the second half of June. The company hopes that the network — focused on decentralized applications — will drive blockchain adoption in the country.
Several major technology brands will be using the network from the start, including Samsung and LG. More precisely, Samsung reportedly plans issue Klay tokens directly to Samsung smartphone users while LG has also confirmed it will use the network, presumably in its upcoming blockchain smartphone.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price update: The precarious journey to $4,000 just began says, Peter Schiff
The resistance level at $8,800 has proven to be a hard nut to crack. The retreat after failing to break above this level is seeing Bitcoin target the support targets at $8,200 and $8,000 respectively.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD recovers 3% from recent lows, still under pressure
EOS lost over 23% of its value in recent 24 hours. Despite rather slow movement during early Asian hours, the coin managed to recover from the lows and gained about 3% since the beginning of the day.
Litecoin market overview: Bulls fight to re-enter the Bollinger Bands
Litecoin fell victim to the general plunge in the market and Bitcoin’s epic slump to levels around $8,135. The Tuesday American session drop smashed past several key support areas.
Ethereum bears hit the pause button as ETH/USD recovers above $167.00
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $17.8 billion has been moving down in sync with the market. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is hovering around $167.70, off the recent low touched at $155.62.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.