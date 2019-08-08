- The South Korean authorities are planning to release a native wide cryptocurrency for the Country’s capital, Seoul.
- Citizens will be able to receive S-coins when using certain public services or completing citizenship obligations.
South Korea is keen to transform Seoul into a blockchain smart city, by launching its own digital currency by November 2019.
Seoul, the South Korean capital is planning to release a native city-wide cryptocurrency dubbed S-coin. It would be to encourage
The noted objective is to encourage people to participate in governance, facilitate cooperation between citizens and collect information. They will receive S-coins when using public services or complete certain citizenship obligations, for example paying taxes and participating in public surveys. S-coin will be programmed by the government, facilitating authorities to decide in exact detail when it can and can not be spent, in addition to what quantities and frequencies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC hovers around $11,800 as bears won't give up - Bitcoin confluence
BTC/USD has been hovering around $11,800 handle after an initial attempt to move above $12,000 barrier during early Asian hours. The most popular digital coin is still moving within the long-term upside trend
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD regains ground, off the intraday low at $94.14
Monero (XMR) is in the green zone, gaining over 4% of its value on a day-on-day basis. Monero, now the 10th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.6 billion is changing hands at $95.50 at the time of writing.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD struggles at $90.00
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $90.22. despite some range-bound trading, the coin stays under bearish pressure following a strong sell-off from August 5 high reached on the background of Litecoin’s halving.
The ECB tightens approach to cryptocurrency market risk management
The European Central Bank (ECB) published a report “Understanding the crypto-asset phenomenon, its risks and measurement issues”. The document outlines the need for continuous monitoring of the crypto industry development.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls practice cautious optimism
The cryptocurrency market has been licking wounds and clawing back ground lost during the previous week. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation returned towards $289 billion.