Seoul, the South Korean capital is planning to release a native city-wide cryptocurrency dubbed S-coin. It would be to encourage

The noted objective is to encourage people to participate in governance, facilitate cooperation between citizens and collect information. They will receive S-coins when using public services or complete certain citizenship obligations, for example paying taxes and participating in public surveys. S-coin will be programmed by the government, facilitating authorities to decide in exact detail when it can and can not be spent, in addition to what quantities and frequencies.