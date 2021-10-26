South Korea’s public pension fund, the Korean Teachers’ Credit Union (KTCU), is reportedly looking to gain exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) via a crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF).
KTCU, one of the largest institutional investors in South Korea, is considering investing in a pure Bitcoin ETF or Bitcoin-linked ETFs in the first half of 2022, local news agency The Korea Economic Daily reported Monday.
According to the report, KTCU is considering investing in several Bitcoin ETF products, including those by South Korean asset management firm Mirae Asset Global Investments. The company launched two ETFs tracking the value of Bitcoin futures via its Canadian subsidiary, Horizons ETFs, in April 2021.
“As there are some well-made cryptocurrency-linked ETF products by asset managers such as Korea’s Mirae Asset Global Investments, we plan to invest in the ETF products after consultation with domestic asset managers,” an executive at KTCU reportedly said.
The official also mentioned potential investment in a Bitcoin ETF by Mirae Asset’s subsidiary, Global X ETFs, which filed for a Bitcoin ETF with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in July.
According to the report, KTCU is the second-largest institutional investor in South Korea, with $40.2 billion in assets under management. The pension fund has allocated 40% of its investments in alternative assets, 10% domestic, and 9% international stocks. KTCU has yet to determine the size and other details of its potential Bitcoin ETF investment.
The news comes amid global pension funds getting increasingly interested in gaining exposure to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and major companies in the industry. Last week, the Houston Firefighters’ Relief and Retirement Fund reportedly purchased $25 million in Bitcoin and Ether (ETH). Canada’s Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board participated in a $420-million funding round for major crypto exchange FTX, the firm announced on Thursday.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu enters 96% bull run as whales continue accumulating SHIB
Ethereum whale bought $11.5 million worth of SHIB tokens on Tuesday. Shiba Inu token has reached 783,739 holders, large wallet investors accumulate SHIB tokens through the dip. SHIB was briefly the cryptocurrency with the largest turnover on exchanges Binance and Coinbase on Monday.
Three reasons why MATIC price will breakout to a new all-time high at $4.5
MATIC price breached a crucial resistance level that has prevented it from rallying four times over the past four months. The recent attempt seems to have an extra oomph behind it, hinting that this run-up could trigger a massive move.
XLM price eyes 55% breakout if Stellar bulls can flip one crucial barrier
XLM price has been stuck trading under a crucial blockade for nearly five months. The situation is set to change soon, however, as Stellar coils up for an explosive breakout.
Terra's Do Kwon files lawsuit against SEC while analysts turn bullish on LUNA
Do Kwon, Terraform Labs CEO, was served a subpoena by the SEC while appearing at Messari's Mainnet conference. According to Do Kwon and Terraform Labs' lawsuit against the SEC, the regulatory agency lacks jurisdiction over the plaintiffs.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.