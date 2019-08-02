South Korean government declares a regulation free zone for crypto firms

- The South Korean government are allowing for crypto activities in the city of Busan.
- Firms will be able to free of regulation pursue their blockchain development.
The South Korean government has declared the Busan as what they call a “regulation-free” zone. Crypto operations will have the freedom to pursue their blockchain development, as noted by government officials.
Busan, the second-largest city in the country by population, is going to be hosting a variety of blockchain offering, as reported in the local press, Korea Herald.
It is reported that some total of eleven regulations have been lifted for the project. There is a projection that investors will move 29.9 billion won ($25 million) into the region by 2021. The suggested development will be spread between the Munhyeon Innovation District, the Centum Innovation District and the Dongsam Innovation District.
