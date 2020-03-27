South Korean crypto exchanges help police in investigating a child pornography case

Four South Korean crypto exchanges - Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone and Korbit - are assisting the police in solving a child pornography case.

The police claimed that a few viewers have paid around $1,200 in crypto to gain access to the pornographic material.

According to a recent Chainnews report, four South Korean crypto exchanges are helping the police in investigating a child porn scandal. Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone and Korbit are the exchanges assisting in solving the case dubbed “nth rooms.” The police have noted that around ten thousand people have joined Telegram groups through which the pornographic material was distributed.

The law enforcement authorities have said that a few group members have paid around $1,200 in cryptocurrencies to gain access to the material. Over 2.6 million Koreans have joined hands in revealing the identity of 24-year-old Cho Joo-bin, who led the blackmailing network. Both boys and girls have been victims of this tragedy.

After being arrested, Cho, who goes by the online alias “The Doc” said:

Thank you for stopping my life as a devil that I could not stop.

So far, the authorities have stated there are 74 victims of the crime, out of which 16 are minor girls. The New York Times reported that about 300,000 people have paid to access online chat rooms where the pornographic material has been circulated since 2018.