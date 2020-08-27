- Coinbit digital asset exchange has allegedly inflated its trading volumes.
- South Korean police have raided and seized the exchange.
- The alleged manipulation has reportedly resulted in “unfair profits” of more than $84 million.
South Korean authorities have reportedly raided and seized Coinbit, a local cryptocurrency exchange, for allegedly inflating trading volumes. According to a Seoul Shinmun report, the exchange is responsible for using several “ghost accounts” to inflate trading volumes.
Around 99% of Coinbit’s trading volume appears to have been manipulated in recent months. This has resulted in “unfair profits” of more than 100 million won ($84 million) for Coinbit. The report further noted that the exchange’s accounting practices are also substandard.
The exchange has halted all operations amid the ongoing investigation. Doo Wan Nam, MakerDAO’s business development associate in the Asia-Pacific region, has advised users to trade through decentralized exchanges.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD spikes to $11,600 and drops to $11,340 within one hour
Bitcoin price is currently around $11,360 after a failed attempt by the bulls to climb above $11,600 following some positive comments from Jerome Powell.
ETH/USD the bull among the bears, up 3% on the day
The entire cryptocurrency market is in the red except for a handful of altcoins such as Ethereum Classic that have been strong enough to record on the day. ETC is up on the day to trade at $6.70.
Ripple's partner extends presence in Latin America
XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2738. The third-largest digital asset has been locked in a range with bearish bias after a failed attempt to recover above $0.2800 during early Asian hours.
ADA/USD retains bullish potential, finds support at $0.1050
Cardano (ADA) is the 11th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $1.73 billion of $2.9 billion according to the data provided by CoinMarketCap.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.