South Korea has passed a new bill to make way for crypto regulation

The National Assembly’s Policy Committee recently passed a bill, as a step towards regulation of crypto.

It now officially sees the categorization of cryptocurrencies as digital assets.

South Korea has taken some critical measures of steps towards regulating the crypto space. The National Assembly’s policy committee passed a bill that will be leading to effective crypto oversight.

In terms of the new bill, it officially categorizes cryptocurrencies as digital assets and recognizes crypto exchanges as regulated financial businesses.

Additionally, this regulatory framework will see the need for cryptocurrency exchanges to report and to register with the South Korean financial regulator, the Financial Services Commission (FSC). They will also have to comply with strict Know-Your-Customer (KYC) rules, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations, as well as customer verification policies.