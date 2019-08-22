A recent spate of bad weather has hit Chinese province Sichuan and caused some Bitcoin miners to halt their operations.

The Poolin area has demonstrated that many of the area’s cryptocurrency mining facilities, which take advantage of the relatively cheap hydroelectric power available there, have been totally decimated by floods.

The cheap hydroelectricity resulted from the summer rainy season in Sichuan has been attracting many bitcoin miners, which recently pushed bitcoin’s total hashing power to a new high, although massive amounts of rainfall now appears to be also an operational risk.

Sichuan Minjiang, a prominent hydro-energy company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, commented saying that three of its power plants in the area have already halted operations, while another one is flooded with water.

