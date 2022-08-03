The exploit is targeting unsuspecting Phantom users with loose wallet permissions.
Non-custodial Solana wallet Phantom is the one of the latest victims of an exploit, with users reporting that their funds have been drained without their knowledge.
The suspected wallet of the attacker has so far stolen at least $500,000 in SOL tokens, $1.5 million in SPL tokens and $1 million in NXDF tokens. Other wallets also appear to be targeted.
some exploit either with @phantom or @MagicEden, drained 6mil in like 10 mins literally every phantom wallet getting compromised, not sure if any other wallets too pic.twitter.com/dVtksoMeye— Paladin (@nftpeasant) August 2, 2022
"We are evaluating the incident impacting Solana wallets and are working closely with other teams in the ecosystem to get to the bottom of this. We will issue an update once we gather more information,” a representative of Phantom told CoinDesk in a statement. “The team doesn't believe this is a Phantom-specific issue at this time.”
Some users suspect the hack could be related to transactions on Magic Eden’s Solana-based non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, though the source of the exploit has yet to be confirmed. Magic Eden did not respond to CoinDesk’s request for comment, but tweeted a warning for users to revoke permissions from their wallet to avoid being attacked.
There seems to be a widespread SOL exploit at play that's draining wallets throughout the ecosystem— Magic Ethen (@MagicEden) August 3, 2022
Here's what you can do right now to best protect yourself
1. Go to >Settings on your @phantom wallet
2. >Trusted Apps
3. >Revoke Permissions for any suspicious links
A Trust Wallet and Slope wallet user also reported seeing his USDC drained, including both USDC on Solana and Ethereum.
