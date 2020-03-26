Solana blockchain has partnered with Chainlink, a decentralized oracle solution recently.

Solana is a layer-one blockchain solution that does around 60,000 TPS without sharding.

Solana CEO and founder Anatoly Yakovenko told Cointelegraph:

We recently saw market failures due to congestion on Ethereum, including oracle failures. What we're building with Chainlink is a high-frequency oracle that can give a price update every 400 milliseconds — and because of our capacity, we shouldn't see those kinds of market failures on our network. It's solving a fundamental problem that we see in the decentralized exchange space.

Yakovenko said:

We are scaling with hardware with Moore's Law. We’re like a non-sharded layer-one that’s ridiculously scaled.

Chainlink is one of the sought after and popular oracle networks out there. Chainlink offers "Price Reference Contracts" which are a group of decentralized oracle networks that secure more than 25 DeFi price feeds, including ETH/USD, CHF/USD, ETH/BTC. These contracts are pegged by at least seven out of the 30 independent and Sybil resistant nodes.