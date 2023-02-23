Solana (SOL) and Tron (TRX) jump on NFT trend while TMS Network sticks to trading in its Token presale offer

Share:

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, were first introduced in 2017 on the Ethereum blockchain as unique digital assets. Their popularity exploded in 2021, with a single NFT selling for an astonishing $69 million at auction. Tron (TRX) is ideally poised for the NFT market and offers established solutions, while Solana (SOL) has been one of the biggest NFT players. Decentralized exchange TMS Network (TMSN), now in first phase of presale, has also secured a $2m in seed funds.

Solana (SOL) – A major player in NFT markets

Solana (SOL) has gained popularity in the NFT market due to Solana’s (SOL) fast transaction speeds and low fees. This led to the emergence of several NFT marketplaces and projects being built on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, such as Degenerate Ape Academy and Solanart.

Solana's (SOL) ability to handle a high volume of transactions has also made it a popular choice for creators and collectors in the NFT space. In addition, Solana (SOL) ecosystem has also attracted traditional art institutions such as the Metaplex Foundation, working to bridge the gap between traditional art and the NFT market. Overall, Solana's (SOL) unique features and growing ecosystem have made it a significant player in the rapidly expanding NFT market.

Tron (TRX) – A creators’ playground for NFT distribution

Created to facilitate the sharing of digital content between creators and consumers, Tron (TRX) blockchain aims to provide a decentralized platform where users can create, store, and distribute content without the need for intermediaries like social media companies or content distributors.

On Tron (TRX), NFTs are created and traded using smart contracts that run on the Tron (TRX) blockchain. These smart contracts can include rules and conditions that determine how the NFTs can be used, such as whether they can be resold, transferred, or modified. Tron's (TRX) fast transaction times and low fees make it an attractive platform for creating and trading NFTs, and several popular NFT marketplaces have emerged on the Tron (TRX) network.

Some notable examples of NFTs on Tron (TRX) include digital art pieces, collectable trading cards, and virtual real estate. Tron (TRX) has partnered with several prominent artists and celebrities to release exclusive NFT collections for Tron (TRX), further cementing its position as a leading platform for NFT creation and trading.

TMS Network (TMSN) - Raising funds, raising profits, rewarding users

TMS Network (TMSN) is a new decentralized, Ethereum-based trading platform that provides traders with a comprehensive range of tools and features to confidently make informed trading decisions and execute trades.

Apart from the technical benefits of the TMS Network (TMSN) platform, Holding TMS Network (TMSN) tokens offer several other benefits to investors. As TMS Network (TMSN) grows and expands, the value of TMS Network (TMSN) tokens will increase, providing investors with capital gains.

Holders of TMS Network (TMSN) tokens are eligible to receive discounted trading fees. TMS Network (TMSN) tokens give holders voting rights, allowing them to participate in the platform's governance and decision-making process. This gives investors a voice in the direction of the platform, increasing the sense of community and involvement. Overall, holding TMS Network (TMSN) tokens provides investors with an opportunity to benefit from the growth of TMS Network (TMSN) and access to a range of exclusive benefits and features.

Benefits include commission revenue sharing, premium services such as research, premium customer support, and advanced trading tools.

TMS Network (TMSN) already caught the eye of pundits, securing $2 million in a private seed sale in an incubation fund. TMS Network (TMSN) tokens are now available at $0.0047 at the first phase of presale. For more information, follow the links below.

