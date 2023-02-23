Solana (SOL) and Tron (TRX) jump on NFT trend while TMS Network sticks to trading in its Token presale offer

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, were first introduced in 2017 on the Ethereum blockchain as unique digital assets. Their popularity exploded in 2021, with a single NFT selling for an astonishing $69 million at auction. Tron (TRX) is ideally poised for the NFT market and offers established solutions, while Solana (SOL) has been one of the biggest NFT players. Decentralized exchange TMS Network (TMSN), now in first phase of presale, has also secured a $2m in seed funds.
Solana (SOL) – A major player in NFT markets
Solana (SOL) has gained popularity in the NFT market due to Solana’s (SOL) fast transaction speeds and low fees. This led to the emergence of several NFT marketplaces and projects being built on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, such as Degenerate Ape Academy and Solanart.
Solana's (SOL) ability to handle a high volume of transactions has also made it a popular choice for creators and collectors in the NFT space. In addition, Solana (SOL) ecosystem has also attracted traditional art institutions such as the Metaplex Foundation, working to bridge the gap between traditional art and the NFT market. Overall, Solana's (SOL) unique features and growing ecosystem have made it a significant player in the rapidly expanding NFT market.
Tron (TRX) – A creators’ playground for NFT distribution
Created to facilitate the sharing of digital content between creators and consumers, Tron (TRX) blockchain aims to provide a decentralized platform where users can create, store, and distribute content without the need for intermediaries like social media companies or content distributors.
On Tron (TRX), NFTs are created and traded using smart contracts that run on the Tron (TRX) blockchain. These smart contracts can include rules and conditions that determine how the NFTs can be used, such as whether they can be resold, transferred, or modified. Tron's (TRX) fast transaction times and low fees make it an attractive platform for creating and trading NFTs, and several popular NFT marketplaces have emerged on the Tron (TRX) network.
Some notable examples of NFTs on Tron (TRX) include digital art pieces, collectable trading cards, and virtual real estate. Tron (TRX) has partnered with several prominent artists and celebrities to release exclusive NFT collections for Tron (TRX), further cementing its position as a leading platform for NFT creation and trading.
TMS Network (TMSN) - Raising funds, raising profits, rewarding users
TMS Network (TMSN) is a new decentralized, Ethereum-based trading platform that provides traders with a comprehensive range of tools and features to confidently make informed trading decisions and execute trades.
Apart from the technical benefits of the TMS Network (TMSN) platform, Holding TMS Network (TMSN) tokens offer several other benefits to investors. As TMS Network (TMSN) grows and expands, the value of TMS Network (TMSN) tokens will increase, providing investors with capital gains.
Holders of TMS Network (TMSN) tokens are eligible to receive discounted trading fees. TMS Network (TMSN) tokens give holders voting rights, allowing them to participate in the platform's governance and decision-making process. This gives investors a voice in the direction of the platform, increasing the sense of community and involvement. Overall, holding TMS Network (TMSN) tokens provides investors with an opportunity to benefit from the growth of TMS Network (TMSN) and access to a range of exclusive benefits and features.
Benefits include commission revenue sharing, premium services such as research, premium customer support, and advanced trading tools.
TMS Network (TMSN) already caught the eye of pundits, securing $2 million in a private seed sale in an incubation fund. TMS Network (TMSN) tokens are now available at $0.0047 at the first phase of presale. For more information, follow the links below.
This article is sponsored
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance accidentally closes all Australian Derivatives positions of “Wholesale Investors”
Binance has been facing troubles on all fronts ranging from users to regulators, for the last few days. And if that was not enough, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange caused more problems for itself on Thursday after making a huge blunder.
Here’s why Solana can reposition itself as an Ethereum-killer in 2023
Solana blockchain is on track to position itself as a layer-1 competitor after months of recovering from the collapse of the FTX exchange and outages on its network.
The Mask Network set to outperform its Metaverse peers again with 40% rally in March
The Mask Network (MASK) could not enjoy the positive influence and tailwind created by its successful hackathon earlier this week. Instead, MASK had to give up over 7% of its value before support could be found.
Binance’s billion dollar purchase of Voyager could be unlawful according to US regulators: How will BNB react?
US financial regulators have opposed crypto exchange Binance’s purchase of defunct crypto lender Voyager, arguing amongst other things that Binance may not have enough money to reimburse Voyager’s creditors.
Bitcoin: If BTC bear market ends, $43,000 is the next target for bulls
Bitcoin price shows a clean bounce off a stable support level that paused its retracement and restarted its 2023 bull rally. While the recovery was impressive, it faced massive selling pressure as it approached the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Regardless, the big crypto’s position looks strong and optimistic as it consolidates.