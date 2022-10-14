Solana price action slipped 10% on the back of US inflation numbers.

SOL price saw bulls coming in and limiting the actual loss to only 2%.

Although some analysts point to a turnaround, the indicators are not yet showing it.

Solana (SOL) price action dropped almost 10% on Thursday during the intraday trading session as US inflation numbers showed price pressures remain elevated. This, in turn, was seen as likely to keep pressure on the Fed to hike rates, driving up the US dollar and depressing crypto markets. Yet some traders started going against the trend arguing that actual inflation was lower than the numbers from Thursday portrayed. They cited lower actual rental prices compared to the survey as evidence. These traders, however, could be in for a negative surprise going forward as there are still many other goods and services that still show no sign of peaking or turning around.

SOL price sees traders probably popping champagne too soon

Solana price action saw traders looking for some hope or signals of a turnaround, and one quickly got revealed that led to a massive turnaround in several asset classes. That element was the rental price index that currently points to much lower prices, while in the inflation basket on Thursday, it was still priced highly. This discrepancy acted as a catalyst for the recovery, but traders might be forgetting that the current oil production cuts from OPEC will soon add to higher energy prices yet again, and thus not advocating for a substantial turnaround in inflation for this year.

SOL price currently points to more gains, and from a technical perspective, it makes sense. On a broader or long-term basis, this is not a signal for traders and investors to bring in the big guns and open massive long positions in risk assets, as fundamentally, this inflation number and lower rental prices are just a drop on a hot plate. The bigger picture remains bearish, and the SOL price is, therefore, likely to drop to $26 anytime soon.

SOL/USD Daily chart

Nevertheless, should more and more indicators come in and start to undermine the idea that inflation is indeed tipping over and more indicators are pointing to a turnaround, then expect SOL price to jump above the 55-day simple Moving Average (SMA) and trade near $34. To the upside, a sharp rally could get underway with a price target of $42.90 and the monthly R1 at $38 as pivotal resistance for traders to pause. More upside above $42.90 remains to be seen as the R2 and a previous technical level look like quite strong caps.