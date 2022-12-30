Solana (SOL $9), the cryptocurrency once supported by Sam Bankman-Fried, pared some losses on Dec. 30, a day after falling to its lowest level since February 2021.
Solana price down 97% from November 2021 peak
On the daily chart, SOL's price rebounded to around $10.25, up over 20% from its previous day's low of approximately $8.
SOL/USD weekly price chart. Source: TradingView
Nevertheless, the intraday recovery did little to offset the overall bear trend — down 97% from its record peak of $267.50 in November 2021, and down over 20% in the past week.
But while the year has been brutal for markets, Solana now joins the ranks of the worst-performing tokens of 2022, namely FTX Token and LUNA, which are down around 98%.
FTT (red) vs. LUNA (green) vs. SOL (blue) performance since November 2021. Source: TradingView
SOL price could recover 50%
However, the latest Solana price rebound hints at the possibility of more upside heading into 2023.
That is primarily due to Doji — a candlestick pattern that forms when the asset opens and closes near or at the same level in a specific timeframe. SOL formed what appeared to be a "standard Doji" on its daily chart on Dec. 29.
Traditional analysts consider a Doji as a potential reversal candlestick pattern, given it shows that bears and bulls are at a a stalemate. Therefore, from a technical perspective, a Doji formation during a long uptrend period could suggest a bearish reversal in the making, and vice versa.
SOL's Doji has appeared after a long downtrend period, as shown in the daily chart below. That, coupled with the token's oversold (<30) relative strength index reading, suggests that an extended bullish reversal may happen in 2023.
SOL/USD daily price chart featuring Doji candlestick pattern. Source: TradingView
SOL's primary upside target looks to be around $15, up over 50% from current price levels. The $15 level has served as resistance since Nov. 13, 2022.
Battling negative fundamentals
Solana has emerged as one of 2022's worst-performing cryptocurrencies, with its year-to-date losses near 97%. In comparison, the total cryptocurrency market cap has dropped onl 65% in the same period.
Several reasons could explain SOL's underperformance in 2022 such as a hawkish Fed, Solana's recurrent downtimes, a $200 million hack on one of its associated wallets, and probable FTX exposure.
Earlier in December, Anatoly Yakovenko, the co-founder of Solana Labs Inc., clarified that nearly 80% of projects on Solana's blockchain had no exposure at all to FTX, stating that there's more to their platform than the defunct crypto exchange.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin whales holding up to 100,000 BTC hunt cycle bottom, here’s what to expect
Bitcoin network’s large wallet investors influence the asset’s price through their transaction activity. Analysts at Santiment found evidence of whale activity influence on the asset’s price. Bitcoin price uptrend is capped at $17,259.
Uniswap traders move out of the pennant, looking for a 10% drop
Uniswap (UNI) price action performs a clear break below the pennant formation that was marked up on the charts after what could have been a bear trap on Tuesday.
Polkadot price rips through support and could sink below $4.0
Polkadot (DOT) price action tanked on Wednesday as global markets continued their sell-off, with equities leading the decline off the cliff. One of the scenarios on the table was that this last trading week trading would be very binary due to thin liquidity
Binance and KuCoin users connected to trading bot 3Commas hit by 100,000 API leak
Binance, KuCoin and other cryptocurrency trading platforms where users granted access to trading bot 3Commas through API keys are hit by an exploit.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.