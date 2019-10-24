- The partnership will aim at developing new technologies to make local payments using a smartphone.
- SoftBank is also planning to open a payment system in Tokyo by 2020.
SoftBank has recently announced that it will collaborate with IBM and blockchain startup TBCASoft to develop cross-carrier blockchain solutions. They will aim at developing new technologies that will allow users to make local payments using a smartphone while traveling overseas and roaming. They will carry out applications under the Carrier Blockchain Study Group Consortium.
Created in 2016, TBCASoft has received funding from SoftBank. It also allied with SoftBank, Sprint and Taiwan’s FarEasTone to form the Carrier Blockchain Study Group (CBSG) in 2017. Currently, it is an 18- member consortium that will work at developing blockchain solutions for phone companies. Other members of the consortium include Korea’s LG U+ and KT, Malaysia’s Axiata, Telekomunikasi Indonesia International, Turkey’s Turkcell and PLDT of the Philippines.
SoftBank stated that the first project CBSG will undertake is the Cross-Carrier Payment System (CCPS). Further details regarding the terms of the agreement between the three companies have not been given out. However, the announcement noted that TBCASoft will utilize IBM Blockchain Platform, IBM’s Hyperledger-powered enterprise blockchain solution. An IBM spokesperson said through an e-mail:
“This is a business relationship. IBM is not joining the consortium.”
According to the announcement, TBCASoft will optimize clearing between different carriers and transaction records. It will also facilitate the interoperability of mobile networks and the bolting of networks of merchants to enable payments.
SoftBank is planning to open a payment system in Tokyo by 2020. SoftBank also completed a blockchain proof-of-concept in partnership with TBCASoft last year. This would facilitate peer-to-peer mobile payments across different carriers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD keeps hugging the $7,500 channel may go up in price
After four straight bearish days, BTC/USD has had a bullish start to Friday. So far, the price has gone up from $7,431 to $7,451.50. The hourly chart shows us that the price has been trending horizontally in a narrow $130-range.
Ripple’s XRP: Panic grips investors as XRP/USD tests $0.25
The crypto market is irritatingly bearish on Thursday. The high volatility coupled with the worsening technical picture is a key indicator that the downside exploration is far from over.
Litecoin developers propose integration with MimbleWimble technology
Litecoin developers published two improvement proposals (IP) based on MimbleWimble implementation through Extension Blocks. If accepted, they will ensure the privacy of transactions with Litecoin.
Bitcoin Cash market update: From the ashes, BCH/USD rises
Bitcoin Cash is readying to tackle the resistance at $220. This comes after a marvelous recovery movement from the lows recently recorded at $197.78. The upward retracement has touched ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Nothing to crow about
Bitcoin (BTC) attempted a recovery above $8,400 and resumed the decline into the end of the week.