Bitcoin (BTC) changed its volatility characteristics as Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss unveiled the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), new data claims.
Uploaded to social media by well-known statistician Willy Woo on Nov. 1, a chart of Bitcoin volatility shows a new phase beginning around March 2017.
Woo: “Smart money came in” after Winklevoss rejection
This, the time at which U.S. regulators rejected the Winklevoss’ ETF application, was nonetheless a watershed moment for Bitcoin.
“My thesis has always been that the 2017 Winklevoss ETF attempt was the first time in Bitcoin's history that it was described as a financial instrument instead of drug money,” Woo summarized.
He added:
“It was covered in the WSJ. Smart money came in, the rise of crypto quant funds.”
Bitcoin volatility before and after the first Bitcoin ETF. Source: Willy Woo, Twitter
Bitcoin market resilience grows
According to Woo’s chart, the ETF denial formed the definitive reversal of lessening volatility which had characterized Bitcoin since 2012.
Thereafter, volatility increased, albeit not to the extent seen during that year. Further ETF rejections similarly failed to produce the same price impact seen in March 2017.
As Cointelegraph reported, volatility nonetheless remains a point of reflection for market participants keen to attract more new investment into the cryptocurrency space.
Earlier this year, Brian Armstrong, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, highlighted the need to reduce the impact of volatility through the use of instruments such as stablecoins.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD Can be turning to the upside, However - Elliott Wave analysis
BTCUSD made a strong and significant bounce after we noticed a completed wave (v) of »c« of Y, even back above the channel resistance line. So, bulls are probably here, just be aware of a temporary pullback down to 8800 – 8200 support area, from where we may see a continuation higher.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD regains ground above $180.00 still vulnerable to losses
ETH/USD recovered to the area above $180.00 after a short-lived dip to $179.50 on Thursday. At the time of writing, EETH/USD is changing hands at $182.50, down 1% on a day-to-day basis.
Chainlink price analysis: LINK/USD follows in Stellar’s footsteps to lead crypto recovery
Chainlink (LINK) and Stellar (LINK) are the selected cryptocurrencies still flying the bull flag pattern. The majority of the major cryptos are struggling to avoid diving below key support areas.
Cardano launches update for Daedalus wallet
Cardano team has deployed Daedalus wallet update on the mainnet the days before a scheduled major Shelley update launch on the testnet. Shelley is supposed to bring a host of new features, including an integrated newsfeed and redesigned user interface.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales
Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.