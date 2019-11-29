Six block producers seem to be owned by one company.

Multiple accounts decrease the level of network decentralization.

Six registered block producers on the EOS network are supposedly managed by a single team. The fact was noticed by a block producer EOS New York.

The producer found out that domains stargalaxybp, validatoreos, eoszeusiobp1, eosunioniobp, eosathenabp1, eosrainbowbp were registered simultaneously using the address eoshenzhen@gmail.com.

This is unacceptable. We have requested the signatures of the top 50 registered producers so that all token-holders may know who does and who does not condone such impropriety. Read on for evidence and the URLs, the team wrote on Twitter.

Notably, the 59th largest block producer in the EOS network has a similar name EOShenzhen. Some users have suggested that this block producer was trying to gain a large share of the market.

None of the above-mentioned producers is among the 21 active block producers; however, each of them receives a daily reward of $300, bringing to its beneficiary $ 54,000 per month.

EOS New York also said that these six accounts received support during the vote from the Bithumb crypto exchange. EOS uses the Delegated Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, wherein network participants use their tokens to select block producers.

The EOS constitution does not prohibit the creation of multiple accounts, but, according to the community, this practice reduces the level of decentralization.