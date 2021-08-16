More than a third of Singaporeans who don't hold any cryptocurrencies plan to invest in digital assets in the next year.
Ether is the most popular cryptocurrency in Singapore, a survey published Monday found.
- Almost four-fifths of crypto investors, 78%, hold ether compared with 69% who own bitcoin, according to a survey by crypto exchange Gemini, finance platform Seedly, and information provider CoinMarketCap. Cardano came third at 40%.
- The survey of over 4,000 adults conducted June 29-July 9 also found that 67% of respondents with personal investments have crypto in their portfolio, and two-thirds of the crypto holders increased their digital-asset holdings during the pandemic.
- Of those who haven't invested in crypto, more than two-thirds cited lack of knowledge. Perceived market volatility also played a part in the decision.
- Still, 34% of respondents who don't own crypto said they plan to enter the market within the next 12 months
- The most interesting aspect of crypto to all responders was decentralized finance, followed by crypto as an inflation hedge and non-fungible tokens.
- Around 80% of crypto owners in Singapore are men and under 34, the survey found.
- Women who own crypto have a higher median income than their male counterparts.
- While 64% of all crypto holders have more than 5% of their portfolio in digital assets, a full fifth of those aged 18-24 said more than half of their investments are in crypto.
- Singapore is emerging as Asia's crypto hub, in part due to favorable regulation.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price will retrace before ADA makes new all-time high
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ADA could be heading next as it targets new all-time highs.
Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT steadies ahead of 40% advance
Polkadot price is slowly working its way toward a 40% climb as it continues to record higher highs and higher lows. DOT has rallied by over 116% since the July 20 low, marking a high not seen since June 21, at $23.51.
SafeMoon price uninterested in recovery, heads for 25% downswing
SafeMoon price action continues to be underwhelming as SAFEMOON carries on with making lower lows. The diminishing trading volume also suggests that interest in the altcoin has declined, leading to a development of a bearish chart pattern.
Bitcoin price eyes $56,000 but lack of leveraged long positions may hinder rally
Bitcoin price is targeting a 15% surge according to a technical pattern that appears to be forming. There are a few key hurdles for BTC to overcome before it can achieve the bullish target. The lack of demand for leveraged long positions raises concern for the bellwether cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.