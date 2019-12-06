In the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market moved moderately bullish. Bitcoin advanced a timid1.1%, whereas Ethereum (+2%) and Ripple (+2.97%) climbed slightly higher. ZCash (+7-07%), Lisk (+6.09%), and Verge (+5.64%) were the coins with the best progression.

Among the Ethereum tokens, CEL (+22.34%), HEDG(+39.86%), JWL (+79%), and SpaceChain (+290%) had the largest positive movements.

Fig 1 - 24H Crypto Sector Heat Map

The market capitalization increased by $3 billion to $201.1 billion, and the traded volume in the last 24 hours descended $9 billion, to $24.54 Billion. Finally, Bitcoin dominance stands at 66.57%.

Fig 2 - 24H Crypto Market Cap and Traded Volume

Hot News

In the Deutsche Bank's "imagine 2030" report it states that crypto is inevitable. The authors say that by 2030, cryptocurrencies could displace cash. Specifically, with the emergence of cryptocurrencies, the current monetary system has faced the increasing demand for electronic means of payment and anonymity, which could drive citizens to digital currencies.

Technical Analysis - Bitcoin

Chart 1 - Bitcoin 4h Chart

Bitcoin is currently fighting to overcome the resistance of the descending trendline at about $7,400. The good news is that now the Bollinger Bands show a slightly positive slope, and the price moves close to its +1SD line, and at the same time, the MACD points timidly up. The key levels are $7,460 and $7,300. The overall bias is slightly bullish, but as said, the price is sitting below a very persistent resistance trendline.

SUPPORT PIVOT POINT RESISTANCE 7,300 7,340 7,460 7,160 7,550 7,000 7,700

Ripple

Chart 2 - Ripple 4H Chart

Ripple's $0.2142 level hold and the asset had a nice run, breaking the descending trendline and up to $0.2266, where it was rejected. Not the price is moving near its 50-period SMA, and above its +1SD line, whereas the MACD shows a sharp change to bullish. The key levels are $0.2266 and 0.2200. It is likely the price continues to move up and test the $0.233 level.

SUPPORT PIVOT POINT RESISTANCE 0.2140 0.2210 0.2266 0.2065 0.2330 0.2000 0.2430

Ethereum

Chart 3 - Ethereum 4H Chart

Ethereum made a short-term double bottom at $143 and moved up above $147. Now the price moves in the upper side of the Bollinger Bands with the MACD also heading up, although the asset hs still moving undecided and should cross its 50-period SMA to confirm the trend change. The levels to keep are $150 to the upside and 146.5 for a downside move.



SUPPORT PIVOT POINT RESISTANCE 145.00 146.50 150.00 142.00 153.00 140.00 156.00

Litecoin

Litecoin 4H chart

Litecoin continues moving bearish. The price is close to the -1SD Bollinger line and the descending trendline is still valid. The recent bounce of LTC lacked conviction, and now it is headed to test the $44 level for the third time in the last 72 hours.

Bulls would require a convincing close above $45.4 while bears would like to see a break of the $44 level.

SUPPORT PIVOT POINT RESISTANCE 44.00 44.80 45.40 43.30 46.70 42.70 48.00





