First of all, let us look at the traditional safe havens and work out why they have earned this status in the first place.

Gold - This asset is and will always be the safe haven of choice.

Everything else can burn and crash but gold cannot. Think about it, money can be set on fire, so can computers and USB drives but it would take a massive amount of heat to melt a gold bullion bar. It is a physical asset that was used as currency in exchange for goods in history and still has a place in today’s society as a precious metal for jewelry. JP Morgan said it himself in 1912 “gold is money, everything else is credit”.

Swiss Franc - In the case of the CHF, the key factor in its haven status is the security and confidence in the Swiss National Bank (SNB) as well as the stability of the local government. Private investors have also benefited from favorable tax conditions, so the franc remains one of the go-to currencies in times of risk-off - and this is in spite of the SNB pushing their domestic interest rates into negative territory (some time ago) to fend off excessive CHF strength.

Japanese Yen - For the JPY, it is a different story in that capital flows are largely what is behind the positive correlation when risk assets sell-off. Given Japanese investors of all kinds have been divesting capital out of Japan for decades, and into foreign assets, when these assets start to fall, the capital is repatriated back into yen resulting in a rise in the Japanese currency. As such, it has earned the status of a safe haven - as it effectively behaves like one.

Bitcoin - The main reason the crypto market was created in the first place was anonymity. There was a need for an online currency that could not be tracked nor centralized. The crypto community feels that traditional monetary assets ie fiat currency did not represent their generation and that the traditional banking hierarchy was not in tune to their demands. Yes, there has been a strong association to illegal activity with cryptocurrencies but there has also been with traditional finance. It seems that whenever there are issues with stock markets or the Dollar, bitcoin seems to rise in tandem with other safe havens such as gold.

So yes, in a way, Bitcoin has become a safe haven but that is not necessarily a bad thing. If the US Dollar ever comes under threat for being the world's reserve currency cryptos are in a prime position to take over. At the moment, Bitcoin has proven itself to be a viable alternative and once more acceptance from the wider public kicks in we may even be able to pay our rent/mortgage or buy our groceries with digital currencies.

