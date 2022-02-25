Traders betting against a rise in cryptocurrencies suffered losses of up to $143 million in the past 12 hours as global markets recovered from Thursday's declines.
Bitcoin, ether and other major cryptocurrencies have added close to 10% in 24 hours, almost regaining Wednesday night’s levels. Bitcoin traded near $38,400 at the time of publication, up from Thursday’s low of $34,725.
The rebound, which started U.S. morning hours on Thursday, caused over $184 million worth of losses due to liquidations on crypto-tracked futures in the past 12 hours. Some 73% of traders were ‘short’ the market – or betting against a rise – data from analytics tool Coinglass showed.
'Shorts' saw $143 in liquidations in the past 12 hours as markets rallied. (Coinglass)
Over $52 million of shorts were liquidated on crypto exchange OKX, the most among other crypto futures exchanges, with $23 million stemming from bitcoin-tracked futures alone. Binance followed next, with $25 million in losses from liquidated shorts, with FTX at $16 million.
Overall in the past 12 hours, $89 million of bitcoin-tracked futures were liquidated, $53 million in ether-tracked futures and $5.86 million in futures tracking Terra’s LUNA tokens.
The losses contributed to a 24-hour total-liquidations figure of $405 million. Some 83,000 individual trading accounts suffered losses, with the largest liquidation order occurring on Bitmex for a bitcoin futures trade valued at over $7.95 million.
Bitcoin bounced from support yesterday. (TradingView)
Rebounds in cryptocurrencies followed similar moves in global markets. The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index, which tracks companies in Asia, rose almost 1% on Friday after dropping 3.1% on Thursday. Benchmark equity indexes rose across Europe, with the Stoxx Europe 600 index adding more than 1%. In the U.S., the S&P 500 Index closed 1.5% higher Thursday as the country tightened sanctions against Russia.
Some analysts say demand for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could mount in the coming days because they are seen as liquid instruments.
“Right now, the markets have the highest demand for liquid instruments, making bitcoin slightly less of a risk than altcoins,” Alex Kuptsikevich, a senior financial analyst at FxPro, said in an email to CoinDesk. “It is likely that a further deterioration in the financial situation could benefit the first cryptocurrency as a means of capital savings for investors from Ukraine, Russia, and some nearby countries."
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Decentraland price eyes 32% rally as MANA avoids a bearish fate
Decentraland price action over the past three months has set up a bottom reversal pattern. This technical formation forecasts a trend shift favoring bulls is on its way. Therefore, investors can expect MANA to see substantial gains in the near future.
Ethereum price recovers but ETH expects a further drop in price
Ethereum price has rebounded after the recent drop on February 24 while Russian President Vladimir Putin kickstarted its invasion of Ukraine. Despite the optimism in the market, several indicators suggest that ETH is not out of the woods yet.
Crypto market bounces back as Biden imposes sanctions on Russia
US President Joe Biden said that the United States will block five of the biggest Russian banks following Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The cryptocurrency market has seen a rebound following new sanctions imposed on Russia.
SafeMoon price forms a swing low, hints at recovery to $0.00165
SafeMoon price has been in a correction phase since January 5 and has finally shown a potential for reversal. This swing low formation could be the key in triggering a recovery rally for SAFEMOON.
Bitcoin revisits crucial support before exploding to $60,000
Bitcoin price slips below the 50-day SMA as it eyes a retest of the $36,398 to $38,895 demand zone. Despite the crash, long-term investors are bullish as the supply of BTC on exchanges hits a three-year low. A breakdown of the $34,752 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.