Shiba Inu developers will tie digital identity services to all platform applications in hopes to strengthen the project's image among users and governments.
Such steps could fuel demand for SHIB tokens as the project is viewed more legitimately by serious investors.
The Shiba Inu ecosystem will tie all the applications to a blockchain-based digital identity to strengthen trust among shib (SHIB) users and governments, a representative for the blockchain told CoinDesk on Thursday.
The move is the latest attempt by Shiba Inu to break away from its meme coin status and become a serious decentralized finance (DeFi) contender in a crowded blockchain market
Self-Sovereign Identity, or SSI, is the digital alter ego of identity documents, like passports and driver’s licenses. In the digital world, SSI is said to give users more control over their personal data and its distribution online.
Shiba Inu developers say they have been working with community projects – such as those using SHIB or planning to build on the upcoming Shibarium blockchain – to ensure SSI deployment is a priority.
These developers say the rising interest in digital identities and data protection in Canada and the European Union, could help position Shiba Inu as a tamer project compared to other blockchains.
"We are laying the groundwork for a new global standard in decentralized digital trust and international identity verification,” Shiba Inu lead developer “Shytoshi Kusama” said in a message to CoinDesk. “In this way, Shibarium is the herald of a new digital age where faith in systems is restored and enhanced.”
SHIB, initially a meme coin, is turning into a serious blockchain contender with the launch of Shibarium. The layer 2 network will utilize BONE, TREAT, SHIB and LEASH tokens for applications built on the blockchain.
"Layer 2" refers to a set of off-chain systems – separate blockchains – built on top of layer 1 protocols, reducing bottlenecks with scaling and data. They bundle multiple off-chain transactions into a single layer 1 transaction, which helps reduce the data load and fees.
A test blockchain for Shibarium has seen meaningful activity in the past months with 27 million transactions from an estimated 16 million wallets as of July, indicating brisk demand for the network. The network is expected to go live later this month.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Australia ASIC sues eToro platform for inappropriately exposing clients to CFD product, DOJ goes after Binance
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has levied charges against the eToro trading platform, going after its crypto trading wing for dishonest, inefficient, and unfair execution of its contract for difference (CFD) product.
BRICS addition of new nations may speed up de-dollarisation. What is the future of Bitcoin?
BRICS, short for Brazil, Russia, India, and, China and South Africa is on course to add new members to the group after the countries expressed interest to join the world economies. This comes amid the de-dollarization effort, as nations strive to come out from underneath the dollar (USD) influence.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC historical volatility nears all time lows
Bitcoin (BTC) price takes the weight of a market devoid of volatility, displaying a rather dull price action on the daily timeframe. The outlook is similar for the Ethereum (ETH) price and Ripple (XRP) price, which continue to suffer from the effects of a declining BTC.
US DOJ deliberates fraud charges against Binance, but concerns of implications to customers weigh over
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) is deliberating ways to hold Binance Exchange accountable for alleged fraud charges. However, the authority is at a crossroads as advancement could harm innocent customers. Notably, the dilemma comes as memories of the FTX exchange bank run remain fresh.
Can Bitcoin reach $40k or $25k first?
The 2023 rally paused when Bitcoin (BTC) price entered the Bearish Breaker, extending from $29,246 to $41,273. This rejection could send BTC down to the immediate support level of $27,947, which could be used by sidelined buyers as an opportunity to kickstart a recovery rally.