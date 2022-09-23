- Shiba Inu price descends on low volume.
- The bulls are trying to reclaim grounds of the 8-day exponential moving average.
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis is below $0.00000888.Hey
Shiba Inu price shows potential for one more wave up. Key levels have been defined.
Shiba Inu price for one more pump
Shiba Inu price could present profitable opportunities for those willing to engage in the coming days. Throughout the week, Shiba Inu price has been treading south but in a turbulent fashion. The erratic pullbacks are the first gesture that the downtrend is weakening. Additionally, the overall downtrend has been minuscule in terms of volume compared to the previous uptrend move,
Shiba Inu price currently auctions at $0.00001060 as the bears are forging a barrier near the 8-day exponential moving average(EMA). The first rejection has come under low volume, while an uptick in volume shows in a doji candlestick below the barrier.
SHIB USD 3-Hour Chart
Traders should expect a congestive battle to ensue near the zone. If the bulls can hurdle the 8-day EMA, then an entry could be placed targeting the September swing high at $0.00001394. Such a move would result in a 30% increase from the current Shiba Inu price.
Invalidation of the bullish countertrend idea is dependent on $0.00000880 remaining as support. A breach of this level could give power to the bears. The next target zone would be the June 18 swing lows at $0.00000738, resulting in a 30% decline from the current SHIB price.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Shiba Inu, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price has produced three consecutive lower lows since September 7, but at the same time, the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) has shown a positive rise demonstrating a lack of underlying bearish power.
XRP price: Active whales continue XRP accumulation powered by optimism of likely Ripple win
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse's appearance on Fox Business coincided with the XRP price rally. XRP price yielded nearly 30% gains overnight, rising from the $0.39s to a high above $0.50 in a matter of hours.
Litecoin price will end in tears this evening as naive bulls get a market lesson
Litecoin price (LTC) sees bulls being taken to the cleaners as an early rally gets cut short and turns completely negative.
Chainlink Price Prediction: Can traders tap more gains from LINK price V-shaped recovery?
Chainlink presents a strong bullish structure following support at $6.50. A v-shaped recovery pattern attracts immense volume as bulls eye $8.15.
Bitcoin makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price takes the first step to recovery but needs solid confirmation that will arrive after a flip of the $19,539 level into a support floor. After a successful flip, investors could expect a move up to an intermediate hurdle at $20,737.