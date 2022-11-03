Shiba Inu( SHIB $0.00) price can rise by nearly 150% versus its top meme-coin rival, Dogecoin (DOGE $0.13), in the coming months, based on a technical fractal.
SHIB hits record low against DOGE
The bullish setup appears as the SHIB/DOGE pair rebounded slightly after dropping to 0.0000841 — its lowest level ever — on Nov. 1. The price level coincided with a descending trendline that has served as strong support for the pair since November 2021.
For instance, Shiba Inu’s previous drop to the said trendline occurred in May 2022, which preceded a 100% recovery rally in the next three months. Similarly, in January 2022, the SHIB/DOGE pair rebounded by more than 50% in less than a month.
Interestingly, all the SHIB/DOGE’s rebound moves reached the 0.0002186-0.0002536 range as their primary upside targets. This area coincides with the pair’s 0.786-1 Fib line range, derived from the Fibonacci retracement graph drawn from the 0.0002536 swing high to the 0.0000899 swing low, as shown in the chart below.
SHIB/DOGE daily price chart. Source: TradingView
Therefore, SHIB could once again see a sharp bullish reversal versus DOGE if history repeats, with the upside target in the 0.0002186-0.0002536 range. In other words, at least a 150% price rally by Q1 2023.
In addition, the pair’s daily relative strength index (RSI) signals extreme oversold conditions after dropping to its lowest levels in history, suggesting that a rebound is likely in the near future.
SHIB price risks more losses in USD pair
More cues about an imminent SHIB/DOGE pair rally come from these memecoins’ individual performances versus the United States dollar.
Notably, Dogecoin price rallied by more than 100% versus the dollar in October as traders assessed its potential to become an integral part of Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media giant.
DOGE/USD three-day price chart. Source: TradingView
This pushed DOGE’s daily RSI over 95 in late October, the most overbought since April 2021. The coin remains technically overbought as of Nov. 3, hinting at a potential price correction in the coming days.
In other words, Dogecoin could drop toward $0.055, or 60% from current price levels, by the end of 2022, as previously reported.
On the other hand, Shiba Inu closed October with a 10.5% profit, and as of Nov. 3, its RSI is in the neutral 30-70 zone, suggesting lower sell-side pressure compared to DOGE.
Nevertheless, the SHIB/USDT pair still risks a 10%-15% short-term price correction to $0.00001088 based on its recent fluctuations inside an ascending triangle range, as shown below.
SHIB/USDT three-day price chart. Source: TradingView
Meanwhile, a break below $0.00001088 risks triggering an ascending triangle breakdown. Such breakdowns during a downtrend typically send the price lower by as much as the pattern’s maximum height.
Therefore, Shiba Inu’s price is in danger of crashing to $0.00000682 should a decisive breakdown occur, a 45% correction by Q1.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
