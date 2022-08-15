Meme tokens shiba inu (SHIB) and dogecoin (DOGE) gained over 15% in the past 24 hours as risk-on behavior returned to crypto markets.
The rally came as ether (ETH) broke the $2,000 level on Sunday night ahead of the network’s Merge event expected in September. Bitcoin (BTC) rose to over $25,000 for the first time since June.
SHIB rose as much as 30%, while DOGE gained 15%, before a price reversal in European morning hours as investors took profits. DOGE entered the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization with a total valuation of just over $10 billion, ahead of Polkadot’s DOT tokens.
Price charts show SHIB saw resistance at the $0.00001744 mark, where it has previously seen price reversals. Selling pressure could see prices drop to Saturday's $0.00001277 level, where the tokens previously saw resistance.
SHIB show reversal at previous resistance levels. (TradingView)
The gains could be attributed to irrational exuberance as no notable catalyst drove a rally in the two tokens at the time of writing. Futures tracking the two currencies saw over $25 million in liquidations, data shows, suggesting part of the rally was led by futures bets instead of spot.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu edges Avalanche with explosive 16% gains, SHIB holders rejoice
Shiba Inu’s market capitalization exceeded Avalanche’s and is now ranked 12th in the crypto ecosystem market cap. As altcoin prices recoup their losses, Shiba Inu posted double-digit gains overnight.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: How long can crypto markets cling to the Merge narrative?
Bitcoin price reveals a bullish outlook as markets start a fresh week. This development has caused many altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, to rally slightly.
Three signs that XRP is a hot buy as Ripple bags another win against SEC
In the SEC v. Ripple case, the payment giant is set to serve subpoenas and authenticate videos of SEC officials’ public remarks. This evidence could make or break Ripple’s defense against the SEC. Proponents have identified a potential breakout in XRP.
Tezos Price Prediction: XTZ to provide bulls a generous exit before a 15% nosedive
Tezos Price is hovering above a stable support level after facing an intense rejection. While this foothold is likely to provide harbor, it will not be for long. Investors must prepare for a long squeeze as bears make an elaborate move.
Bitcoin: If bulls lose control here, BTC could revisit $21,000
Bitcoin price shows an interesting setup that could reveal its next move. On closer inspection, its technicals support a bearish outlook for the leading crypto.