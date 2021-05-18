- SHIB price is ranging inside a demand zone that extends from $0.0000117 to $0.0000168.
- A decisive close above the 50 four-hour SMA at $0.0000214 will confirm the start of an uptrend.
- This move could trigger a 33% upswing to $0.0000286, which is the supply zone’s lower boundary.
SHIB price has been ranging since May 13 but recently dipped into a crucial demand zone. Although Shiba Inu swept below this support area, it has managed to recover but is still range-bound.
SHIB price needs to establish a clear trend
SHIB price turned bearish when it pierced the lower boundary of the demand zone, extending from $0.0000117 to $0.0000168. However, the swift recovery indicated otherwise. Regardless of this move, Shiba Inu is still consolidating inside the support area mentioned above.
Although a move past $0.0000168 is bullish, a confirmation will arrive when SHIB price shatters the 50 four-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.0000214. Considering the recovery detailed above, the buyers are coiling up the meme-themed cryptocurrency for a run-up.
If the buyers manage to shatter the 50 four-hour SMA, investors can expect a swift rally to the base of the supply that extends from $0.0000286 to $0.0000318.
A further spike in bullish pressure will allow SHIB price to climb to its all-time high at $0.0000393.
SHIB/USDT 4-hour chart
On the flip side, a breakdown of the 100 four-hour SMA at $0.0000127 will signal a weakening buying pressure. In such a case, market participants can expect SHIB price to slice through the support level at $0.0000172, the base of the demand barrier detailed above.
This move would invalidate the bullish outlook and kick-start a 10% downswing to the recent swing low at $0.0000105.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
