ShapeShift CEO Erik Voorhees calls the US Federal debt the “biggest financial bubble”

- The United States debt is seemingly unsuitable according to a study by the world bank.
- Bitcoin continues to show the potential of reaching greater heights even as critics load their guns.
The anti-Bitcoin community has referred to the digital asset as the biggest bubble in the history of mankind. They say that Bitcoin’s bubble makes the Dotcom bubble look like a drop in the ocean. While their words may be harsh for emerging technology, they can’t be blamed for Bitcoin’s meteoric rise from $0.66 in 2010 to highs almost at $20,000 in December 2017.
Despite the drop, Bitcoin managed to recover to highs around $13,800 in June this year from levels around $3,150 in December 2018. The fact that Bitcoin is not just alive but also showing greater potential is armoring the critics who have started terming Bitcoin as a failed asset.
Although Bitcoin could be struggling to compete with platforms like Visa and MasterCard as means of payment, the CEO of ShapeShift, a crypto exchange believes that critics to don't want people to look at the elephant in room. For instance, the US which is the biggest economy in the world has a huge debt problem. ShapeShift CEO Erik Voorhees terms the craze around buying government bonds with the hope of selling them to another person as the greater fool theory.
Read more: Bitcoin market cap to skyrocket to $1 trillion as BTC price hits $55,000 in a few months, says analyst
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD struggles to stay above $8,000
After a brief foray into the $8,200-zone, BTC/USD had a hugely bearish Tuesday, wherein the price fell from $8,215.70 to $8,030.50. Since then, the bulls have tried to recover the price as BTC has slightly improved to $8,037.55.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD grinds to a halt ahead triangle breakout
Ripple performance in October has been relatively better compared to other major digital currencies. The world’s third-largest crypto is stepped above $0.30 last week but failed in sustaining gains towards $0.31.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD slips back inside the range, $180.00 still out of reach
ETH/USD hit $178.28 on Monday and retreated to $174.57 by press time. The second-largest coin is moving inside a tight range amid slow trading activity in sync with the market.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD on recovery track, still below critical resistance of $7.80
NEO, currently the 21st largest coin with the total market value of $527 million, has gained about 1.7% in recent 24 hours to trade at $7.5 at the time of writing. Since the beginning of Tuesday, NEO/USD has gained about 1%.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Nothing to crow about
Bitcoin (BTC) attempted a recovery above $8,400 and resumed the decline into the end of the week.