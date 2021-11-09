- Introduction (00:00).
- Background of Macro Hive & framework to their cryptoanalysis (1:26).
- 1) Increased institutional demand & positive news (5:31).
- 2) Demand for liquidity and exchange activity (9:10).
- 3) Open interest in Futures activity is increasing (12:40).
- 4) Medium-term HODLers dominate (14:10).
- 5) Realised and unrealized profits increasing (16:59).
- 6) Hash rates increasing & miner revenue outperforming Bitcoin (20:35).
- 7) Ethereum's role in decentralized finance (24:27).
