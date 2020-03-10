- Craig Wright slammed in court for presenting fake documents and perjured testimony.
- Wright and Ira Kleiman are involved in a court battle regarding the Tulip Trust said to contain 1 million Bitcoins.
The documents presented by Craig Wright were deemed inadmissible in court according to Judge Bruce Reinhart who has discovered that Wright has presented forged documents before. Reinhart added that Wright has also “perjured testimony” in the court. The new development took place during the litigations between Wright and Ira Kleiman in a hearing regarding the Tulip Trust. Reinhart said that he cannot go ahead to make a credible determination with the knowledge that Wright has presented fake documents in court before.
“Particularly given my prior finding that Dr. Wright has produced forged documents in this litigation, I decline to rely on this kind of document, which could easily have been generated by anyone with word processing software and a pen [...] I give no weight to sworn statements of Dr. Wright that advance his interests but that have not been challenged by cross-examination and for which I cannot make a credibility determination. I have previously found that Dr. Wright gave perjured testimony in my presence.”
The judge once again directed that Wright presents in court a list of all his Bitcoin holdings. However, Wright responded saying, that is not within his power as the details are held in a blind trust he himself has no access to. He added it will take several months, probably until January 2020 for the list to be delivered by a bonded courier. According to a report by Cointelegraph:
“On January 6, 2020, Wright produced documents evidencing a previously unidentified trust — ‘Tulip Trust III’. Both Judge Bloom and the plaintiffs requested several depositions seeking to establish how Wright obtained the Tulip Trust III documentation, to which Wright objected to numerous interrogatories based attorney-client privilege and spousal privilege.”
