- NEO moves within the downside channel in sync with the market.
- Swisscom Blockchain launches SeraphID launched on NEO blockchain.
NEO has recovered from the intraday low of $10.80 to trade at $11.60 at the time of writing. The 15th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $793 million has stayed mostly unchanged on a day-on-day basis and gained nearly 2% since the beginning of Wednesday. NEO topped at $13.94 on July 20 and has been moving down ever since.
What's going on
Swisscom Blockchain has announced a launch of the first part of SeraphID, a self-sovereign protocol built on NEO. Users and developers are welcomed to explore it while the team is working on additional features and functionality.
"We've got big news, everyone! #NEO is delighted to launch the first part of SeraphID with Swisscom Blockchain as we build towards a more decentralized identity network!" NEO team announced on its Twitter account.
NEO's technical picture
Looking technically, a sustainable move above $11.65 (SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour) is needed to mitigate the selling pressure and allow for an extended recovery towards $12.00 (strengthened by SMA200 1-hour). The next barrier is created by SMA100 on the 1-hour chart on approach to $12.40.
On the downside, the initial support is created by the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band at $11.20. Once below, the sell-off may continue towards $10.70 (the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band) and psychological $10.00.
NEO/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: CryptoMarket sets a signal - Bull run will continue
The bearish objective of this consolidation process is in the environment of the SMA100 at $8,500, being able to extend terminally up to $8,150. Below $8,000 the situation would be very complicated, the first bullish condition would be deactivated and the whole scenario would have to be re-analyzed.
Bitcoin price analysis: Bears sharpen claws as BTC/USD finds support
Bitcoin continued to struggle with the bear pressure on the market mid though the week’s trading. The mundane trading on Monday turned out to be a bear trap as pressure has been mounting on key support areas.
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin (BTC) sliding down, altcoins follow the lead
The cryptocurrency market continues its rueful trip to the South. Bitcoin (BTC) and all significant altcoins are deep in red, nursing losses from 1% to 8% with the notable exception of Chainlink (LINK).
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD in retreat, ready to retest July low $76.46
Litecoin (LTC) dropped below $90.00 handle and touched an intraday low at $86.74. The fourth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $5.5 billion managed to recover towards $88.30 by the time of writing
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off
The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels.