Sequoia Capital reduced the size of its crypto investment fund from $585 million to $200 million.

Institutional interest in the crypto market is also declining, with digital asset investment products observing outflows for the first time in nearly a month.

The crypto market lost nearly $250 billion in Q2, of which a little over half has been recovered, with the market capitalization still down by $101 billion.

The crypto market is considered to be recovering, with many investors and traders expecting an alt season. However, while the optimism is running high from retail investors, the same cannot be said about institutional investors, many of who seem to be giving up slightly. This is reflected in the latest decision by one of the biggest venture capital firms, Sequoia Capital.

Sequoia Capital cuts back on Crypto investment

Sequoia Capital has reportedly decided to reduce the funds allocated towards crypto investment by 65%, according to the Wall Street Journal. The overall size of the fund has been decreased from $585 million to $200 million. No confirmation of the same has been stated by the firm yet; however, the reason is speculated to be the recent market crash and a lack of substantial recovery by cryptocurrencies.

In addition to the crypto investment fund, Sequoia, one of the country’s biggest venture capital firms, also cut back on its ecosystem fund. This fund was used to invest in other venture capital funds, slashing it by half from $900 million to $450 million.

Sequoia Capital is emerging as the first major institutional investor to make the concrete move. Institutional investment has taken a downturn over the past two weeks as the crypto market failed to mark a successful recovery.

According to the CoinShares report, digital asset investment products noted outflows for the first time in more than a month. The week ending July 21 observed an outflow totaling $6.5 million, which is a significant decline from the previous week’s inflows of $140 million.

Institutional investment in crypto products

This is expected to continue as we move into August since the crypto market has completely recovered from the April crash. Throughout Q2 this year, the market kept declining, with the total market capitalization falling by 20% resulting in the investors losing nearly $250 billion.

Total Crypto market capitalization

Since then, recovery has been quick, but the crypto market is still down by $101 billion, with the total market capitalization sitting at $1.14 trillion. The institutional investment would potentially make a comeback once Bitcoin price flips $30,000 back into a support floor or the alt season successfully pulls up the crypto market.