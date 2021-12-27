The metaverse is here. And the tech world is going all in. But it’s quickly moving well beyond Facebook’s (very meme-able) Meta rebranding or Disney’s bid to become the happiest place in the metaverse, because what’s really shaking this race is, as expected, money. Digital money, to be more precise, as blockchain, cryptocurrencies and NFTs are quickly becoming the building blocks of virtual economies where users can use tokens to purchase items like concert tickets, mint assets, like digital kittens, or exchange things like one-of-a-kind sports collectibles.

Tokens tied to functional virtual infrastructures today provide some of the most successful examples of tokenomics in action. Take SENSO, the in-platform currency powering the ecosystem of Sensorium Galaxy, an upcoming metaverse anchored on high-end entertainment experiences. Recently, the metaverse’s developer announced that it had burned one billion tokens, the equivalent to 40% of its in-platform currency. Another 500 million tokens will be locked for digital assets in-game sales, leaving the active supply at just 200 million SENSO and positioning SENSO closer to becoming one most relevant metaverse tokens at a time when the race for the metaverse is pretty much all gas no brakes.

Enter the metaverse

Sensorium has been around the metaverse block for a while now, and has been named as a contender in this tech race alongside giants like Facebook and Epic Games’ Fortnite.

The Sensorium Galaxy metaverse is expected to be released in the coming months, and once launched, users will be able to access a variety of virtual worlds dedicated to different types of entertainment. A major draw is sure to be the series of exclusive concerts headlined by world-renowned DJs like David Guetta, Armin van Buuren and record-breaking music icon, Jean Michel Jarre.

“The metaverse is a step up from the social platforms we use nowadays. The idea is that you’ll be able to access people and experiences that are enhanced by virtual reality, which adds a crucial element that we’re missing right now - genuine connectivity. In the metaverse, people will be able to be totally connected and present no matter the situation or environment. And of course, this means that any virtual world will be the result of the shared experience of its users. In the metaverse, everyone takes on an important role as a co-creator,” says Alex Blagirev, deputy CEO of Sensorium.

While a metaverse full of your favorite performers might sound like a great after-work escape, Sensorium is also raising the stakes with a whole new breed of entertainers - AI-driven virtual beings. These avatars are equipped with cutting edge technology that allows them to hold intelligent conversations about virtually any topic and travel with users across virtual worlds, making them the ultimate metaverse companion. And as if that wasn’t enough, users will also be able to co-create music and dances with these AI beings. Ultimately, they’ll be able to monetize their creations, by selling them to other users in the form of NFTs in exchange for SENSO. The beta version of Sensorium’s mobile app is already available in the stores.

SENSO is at the heart of Sensorium Galaxy, powering all transactions within this metaverse. From purchasing new avatars to customizing skins, snapping up concert tickets or issuing pieces of digital art, SENSO tokens are a crucial part of the virtual world.

Inside the Galaxy, one SENSO is worth $10 per unit. This rate is applied to those buying SENSO through traditional fiat payments. However, Senso is also traded through crypto exchanges, slightly above $2.5 at the time of writing, meaning that getting SENSO in the open market can provide a dynamic discount for users.

Holding SENSO also gives the metaverse users additional benefits, like opening up participation in metaverse governance through a DAO where, according to Sensorium's latest whitepaper, “participants are given the possibility to join the Council and enjoy voting rights on product decisions along with other perks.”

Other metaverse tokens

SENSO is hardly alone in trying to make it big in the burgeoning world of metaverse cryptos. Others like Decentraland, Axie Infinity or Sandbox have been riding the meta wave to the fullest, in a clear sign that having a metaverse will be as important as providing a currency capable of keeping up with the financial ambitions of its users.

For now at least, there’s no end in sight to the crypto rally unleashed by Facebook’s Meta rebranding as the metaverse becomes Wall Street’s latest favorite investment theme, with the who’s who of the financial world pouncing on the meta crypto world. That would certainly help explain why the global metaverse market size, worth $47 billion in 2020, is expected to break the $228 billion threshold by 2028.

And as monetization becomes a focal point of metaverses, individual users are anything but sitting ducks. Metaverse enthusiasts and would-be investors alike are paying closer attention to the economics of virtual worlds more than ever, because at the end of the day, everyone wants to be rewarded for the time and effort put into the metaverse.