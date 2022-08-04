Warren’s letter urges OCC to collaborate with Fed and FDIC to develop an alternative cryptocurrency approach “that adequately protects consumers and the safety and soundness of the banking system.”
The United States Senator Elizabeth Warren is continuing her anti-crypto campaign, this time proposing legislation that would effectively shut down bank-provided cryptocurrency services, according to a Bloomberg report on Thursday.
To keep Wall Street away from the cryptocurrency market, Senator Warren, who is on the Senate Banking Committee, is urging committee members and senators to sign a letter to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) asking for banks to cease providing crypto services such as crypto custody. The banking committee believes that by issuing crypto guidelines, regulators allow Wall Street banks to enter the market and put the banking system at risk.
The letter urges the OCC to collaborate with the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) to develop an alternative cryptocurrency approach that adequately protects consumers and promotes “safety and soundness of the banking system:”
“We are concerned that the OCC has failed to properly address the shortcomings of the preceding interpretive letters and the risks associated with crypto-related banking activities, which have grown more severe in recent months.”
The final version of the letter will be sent to OCC’s acting comptroller Michael Hsu. The OCC’s response to Bloomberg’s inquiry referenced recent remarks by comptroller Michael Hsu regarding banks’ increased crypto involvement, demonstrating the agency’s desire to modify bank crypto guidance. Hsu has called for greater caution regarding crypto spreading to mainstream financial systems. The recent cryptocurrency turmoil has resulted in lost billions of dollars in investments, prompting lawmakers and regulators to increase their attention on crypto-related services.
The OCC’s previous instructions and rules have been insufficient to safeguard the financial system from recent crypto volatility, according to Warren’s letter. It calls for modifications and removing crypto banking guidelines to prevent banks from getting involved in cryptocurrencies. The document is also seeking information on the present number of regulated banks that provide crypto-related services, as well as the total dollar value of the services provided.
As the letter has not been made public yet, it’s unclear which senators have signed it. However, Senator Warren has been a vocal critic of cryptocurrencies and has previously called for more regulation in the space.
She has called decentralized finance (DeFi) the “most dangerous” element of crypto in 2021 and proposed legislation to research the role of crypto in ransomware, all while lambasting the Ethereum network for its costly fees during a committee hearing. So, it’s no surprise that she has seized the chance to advocate for more stringent rules.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price rally is imminent, analysts set $0.72 target for ADA
Cardano price prepares for a rebound despite consecutive delays in the Vasil hard fork. Analysts have identified bullish potential in the altcoin, predicting a breakout past resistance at $0.55.
Here's why you should be buying the Ethereum Classic price dips until...
Ethereum Classic has seen a massive surge over the last few weeks. This impressive rally, as explained in a previous article, is due to Ethereum’s scheduled migration from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS).
Ripple’s legal counsel takes shot at SEC while XRP price scrambles to find support
XRP price remains at the mercy of the outcome of the lawsuit between the SEC and Ripple. While Ripple is fighting to get its hands on the former director of US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) William Hinman’s 2018 speech.
This Shiba Inu price move has the potential to be the best trade of 2022
Shiba Inu price shows a dual outlook where it could go either way depending on the overall market bias. However, since many altcoins are relatively underperforming a bunch of altcoins, SHIB could see a different outlook.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin has overcome the 200-week SMA and 30-day EMA, denoting a major surge in bullish momentum. As a result, BTC could revisit anywhere from $25,000 to $30,000 soon. A daily candlestick close below 200 four-hour SMA at $21,117 will invalidate this bullish thesis.